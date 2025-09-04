Sequans Announces ADS Ratio Change

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) ("Sequans" or the "Company"), a pioneer in adopting Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and a leading provider of cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced that its Board of Director has approved a plan to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio"), from the current ratio of one (1) ADS to ten (10) ordinary shares to a new ratio of one (1) ADS to one hundred (100) ordinary shares. Sequans' ordinary shares are not affected by the change.

The new ADS to ordinary share ratio of 1 for 100 will be effective prior to the commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 17, 2025.

The primary objectives of the ADS ratio change are:

Practicality and Convenience - Following the capital increase of July 2025, which significantly increased the number of outstanding shares, this change will reduce the number of ADS outstanding for operational efficiency.Enhanced Market Appeal - The higher per-ADS price is expected to make Sequans's ADS more attractive to a broader range of institutional investors, including funds that have minimum price thresholds for investment.Regulatory Compliance and Strategic Flexibility - This adjustment will help ensure continued compliance with NYSE listing requirements and provide resilience against potential market volatility, particularly as the Company continues to execute its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

For the Company's ADS holders, the ADS ratio change will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the ADS ratio change. Holders who would otherwise receive fractional ADSs will receive a cash payment in lieu of such fractional ADSs. The cash in lieu rate will be set when the depositary sells the ADSs that would otherwise have been issued as fractional ADSs in one or more market trades.

Effective September 17, 2025, Holders in the Direct Registration System and in DTC will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. ADS holders with ADSs held in certificate form will be required to exchange their certificates for new book-entry ADSs at a rate of 10 old ADSs for 1 new ADS.

The Company's ADSs will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "SQNS".

As a result of the ADS ratio change, the trading price per ADS is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the trading price per ADS after the ratio change will be equal to or greater than ten times the trading price per ADS before the change.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as a pioneer in Bitcoin Treasury. Sequans views Bitcoin as a long-term investment and intends to strategically accumulate it as its primary treasury reserve asset. The company's approach involves acquiring and holding Bitcoin using net proceeds from equity and debt issuances - executed from time to time based on market conditions - as well as cash generated from operations and intellectual property monetization.

Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing. Sequans management believes the combination of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and deep focus on semiconductor innovation positions the company for long-term value creation.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

