Azerbaijan, Türkiye Deepen Energy Cooperation In İzmir

Azerbaijan, Türkiye Deepen Energy Cooperation In İzmir
Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, held a meeting in İzmir with Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation in the fields of hydrocarbons and renewable energy.
The Azerbaijani minister shared details of the meeting on the social platform“X,” noting that the talks focused on advancing joint projects of strategic importance.“We held a productive meeting with Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and his delegation, addressing the development of cooperation in hydrocarbons and renewable energy, as well as regional projects of mutual significance. We also discussed the creation of infrastructure to enable electricity exports to Türkiye through various routes,” Shahbazov wrote.
The meeting coincided with the Fourth Azerbaijan–Türkiye Energy Forum, also hosted in İzmir. As part of the forum, working groups presented reports on hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, the electricity market, distribution and transmission of electricity, regulation, energy efficiency, and mining. The discussions helped chart the next steps for deepening cooperation in these areas.
The forum reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the energy sector, underlining their shared vision of energy security, diversification, and regional leadership.
