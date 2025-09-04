Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Leaves Four People Injured

Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Leaves Four People Injured


2025-09-04 06:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of the enemy drone strike, three residents of the regional center were injured,” he wrote.

Later, Fedorov clarified that the number of victims had risen to four.

The injured received medical assistance.

Read also: Russian troops shell Malynivka in Kharkiv region at night, injuring five people

As reported by Ukrinform, emergency crews in Zaporizhzhia continue eliminating the consequences of the August 30 nighttime attack, which damaged or destroyed 350 houses.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

