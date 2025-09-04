Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Leaves Four People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of the enemy drone strike, three residents of the regional center were injured,” he wrote.

Later, Fedorov clarified that the number of victims had risen to four.

The injured received medical assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, emergency crews in Zaporizhzhia continue eliminating the consequences of the August 30 nighttime attack, which damaged or destroyed 350 houses.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA