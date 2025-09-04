Sleek Bill Online Rolls Out Powerful New Update With Enhanced Features For Businesses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 4 September 2025 – Sleek Bill, a respected provider of smart invoicing and billing solutions, has announced the completion of another production update for Sleek Bill Online. This production release will allow Sleek Bill to deliver extra efficiency, manage compliance and give businesses flexibility with billing.
What's New in This Update?
E-Way Bill Simplified – Directly generate E-Way Bills from Delivery Notes/Challans.
Smarter Controls – Master Users can now allow or restrict line item tax editing during document creation.
Enhanced User Experience & Compliance
UPI-Ready Invoices – Invoices and quotes now include UPI QR codes for instant payments.
Global Currency Options – Clients and vendors can be assigned multiple currencies across all tax types.
GST Compliance First – HSN and SAC codes are now mandatory under GST and Composition schemes.
Clean & Intuitive Interface – E-Way Bill and tax fields auto-hide for Non-GST documents.
Professional Templates – New document label support and fixes to overlapping tax details in invoices for polished output.
Why This Matters
“This update reflects our commitment to helping businesses stay compliant while making billing faster, smarter, and more user-friendly. From small shops to large enterprises, Sleek Bill Online continues to evolve with the needs of our customers,” said Vicky Kalbande, CEO of Sleek Bill.
About Sleek Bill
Sleek Bill, developed by V K Control System Pvt. Ltd., serves over 3 million businesses in 100+ countries. With its simple interface, GST-ready features, and reliable customer support, Sleek Bill is the go-to solution for effortless billing and invoicing.
