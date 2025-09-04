Guy Caron Will Be Speaking At The Synergybwi Business And Networking Event On September 12, 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 22nd, 2025, Annapolis, Maryland: CXE Inc., a recognized leader in customer and employee experience solutions, is excited to announce Guy Caron, VP, Client Strategy, will be speaking at the SynergyBWI Business and Networking Event on September 12, 2025.
This year's theme,“Marketing Essentials: Empowering Small Business Owners,” will bring together a panel of experts to discuss strategies and tools designed to strengthen marketing performance. Guy Caron will be joining the expert panel to share practical insights on empowering small business owners with effective marketing strategies.
Here are the event Details:
Date: September 12, 2025
Location: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, 7002 Arundel Mills Cir #7777, Hanover, MD 21076
Experts will teach how to use digital platforms, simple data analysis, and automation to enhance marketing efforts. Ideal for entrepreneurs interested in (re)learning marketing fundamentals.
Attendees will walk away with practical, real-world approaches to:
.Learn strategies to attract and engage customers.
.Discover digital tools to streamline marketing.
.Use simple data analysis to make better decisions.
The event will be moderated by Sidney Woods, Director of Marketing at Maryland Aviation Administration (BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport), alongside a distinguished panel of marketing leaders.
Learn more here:
CXE's participation reflects its ongoing commitment to empowering organizations-from airports and hospitality to retail and beyond-with tools, training, and strategies that align employee experience with customer experience.
We hope to see you there!
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader that works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.
CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.
CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
This year's theme,“Marketing Essentials: Empowering Small Business Owners,” will bring together a panel of experts to discuss strategies and tools designed to strengthen marketing performance. Guy Caron will be joining the expert panel to share practical insights on empowering small business owners with effective marketing strategies.
Here are the event Details:
Date: September 12, 2025
Location: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, 7002 Arundel Mills Cir #7777, Hanover, MD 21076
Experts will teach how to use digital platforms, simple data analysis, and automation to enhance marketing efforts. Ideal for entrepreneurs interested in (re)learning marketing fundamentals.
Attendees will walk away with practical, real-world approaches to:
.Learn strategies to attract and engage customers.
.Discover digital tools to streamline marketing.
.Use simple data analysis to make better decisions.
The event will be moderated by Sidney Woods, Director of Marketing at Maryland Aviation Administration (BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport), alongside a distinguished panel of marketing leaders.
Learn more here:
CXE's participation reflects its ongoing commitment to empowering organizations-from airports and hospitality to retail and beyond-with tools, training, and strategies that align employee experience with customer experience.
We hope to see you there!
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader that works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.
CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.
CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
Company :-CXE Inc.
User :- CXE Inc
Email :...
Phone :-8887707625Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment