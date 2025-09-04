Sandisk's WD Blue® SN5100 Nvmetm SSD Now Available In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, September 04, 2025: Engineered to accelerate AI-enabled workflows, handle demanding productivity tasks, and streamline 4K and 8K video editing, the WD Blue® SN5100 NVMeTM SSD delivers up to 30% higher performance over the previous generation3.
Powered by SANDISK® BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND and enhanced with SANDISK nCacheTM 4.0 technology, the WD Blue® SN5100 NVMeTM SSD achieves read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s1 (1TB–2TB models). With storage capacities ranging from 500GB up to 4TB2, this SSD ensures faster large-file transfers, improved responsiveness for heavy applications, and reliable performance for today's data-intensive workloads.
Key Features of the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD include:
Highlights:
PCIe® Gen 4.0 performance with read speeds up to 7,100MB/s (1TB–2TB models), delivering up to 30% faster speeds vs. prior generation3
Copy large files or project folders in blistering speeds thanks to the SANDISK® nCacheTM 4.0 technology.
SANDISK BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND technology for higher density and capacity
Capacities available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB2 on M.2 2280 single-sided assembly
5-year limited warranty 4
Free Acronis® True ImageTM for Sandisk software download for seamless data migration
SANDISK Dashboard application5 for health monitoring and firmware updates
Pricing and Availability
The WD Blue® SN5100 NVMeTM SSD will be available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, with prices starting at INR 3999 for the 500GB model. It will be available on sandisk, Leading eCommerce sites and at an IT Store near you.
1. MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity and other factors. IOPS = input/output operations per second.
2. 1GB = 1 billion bytes. 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.
3. As compared to the WD Blue® SN5000 SSD (1TB and 2TB models).
4. 5 years or Max Endurance (TBW) limit, whichever occurs first. See sandisk/support for region-specific warranty details.
5. TBW (terabytes written) values calculated using JEDEC client workload (JESD219) and vary by product capacity.
User :- Garima Sansanwal
Email :...
