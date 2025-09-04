Kuwait Social Affairs Min.: Advancing Gulf Social Development Reflects Integration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed Thursday that advancing social development in the Gulf reflects integration among GCC states, reiterating Kuwait's commitment to supporting cooperation to achieve citizens' well-being.
This came in remarks delivered during the 11th meeting of GCC Ministers of Social Affairs and Development, where the minister congratulated attendees on the Prophet's birthday, wishing the occasion to bring more peace and mercy to the Muslim nation.
Al-Huwaila explained that the meeting discussed vital topics, including following up on previous resolutions, the joint social development work plan until 2030, and programs supporting persons with disabilities and the elderly.
It also delved into strengthening social cohesion, developing social protection systems, addressing drug and alcohol misuse, as well as children's issues in light of technological and AI transformations.
She stressed that these discussions reflect the GCC's commitment to working in a spirit of integration and ensuring a better quality of life for citizens, expressing hope that the deliberations would yield practical recommendations enhancing Gulf social cooperation and meeting people's aspirations.
Al-Huwaila also praised the GCC General Secretariat under Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi for supporting the committee's work and the efforts of the Executive Bureau of GCC Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs in translating ministerial visions into concrete programs and initiatives.
She expressed appreciation to the undersecretaries of social affairs for their preparatory efforts, which enriched the ministerial session, as well as to ministers for their active participation strengthening Gulf joint action.
For his part, GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi said the meeting reinforces joint social action and deepens Gulf integration through files such as combating drugs, social and humanitarian action plans, voluntary work, and youth support, noting that GCC states scored above the global average in the 2025 Social Progress Index.
He highlighted key achievements, including the Supreme Council's decision in its 55th session (Kuwait 2014) adopting the GCC anti-drug strategy (2025-2028) and the GCC Secretariat's April 2022 youth initiative.
Al-Budaiwi pointed out that the agenda also included important social items to maximize citizens' benefit, notably the 2025-2028 anti-drug strategy, the committee's 2020-2030 work plan and initiatives, the 2025-2030 joint charitable and humanitarian plan, and the 2026-2030 joint volunteer work plan.
He expressed confidence that the meeting's outcomes would further advance Gulf social cooperation. (end)
