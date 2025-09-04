Trescon's CARE Dialogues In Dubai Highlights Renewable Energy And Sustainable Mobility Trends
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 4th of September, Dubai, UAE: CARE Dialogues, part of Trescon's global climate action, renewable energy & sustainability event series, CARE, united top sustainability leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across the UAE to discuss ESG priorities, challenges, opportunities, and solutions to be covered during CARE MENA, taking place on November 26-27 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.
Hosted by Supercool Mobility, Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN), and Global Education Energy Environment Organisation, the Dialogues focused on sustainability policies, financing mechanisms, scalable solutions, mobility, circular energy systems - from generation and storage to intelligent reuse - and cross-sector energy transformation.
Talking about the CARE series, Naveen Bhardwaj, Group CEO of Trescon, said“Our CARE series in Dubai, Riyadh, and New Delhi unite the government, industry, academia, solution providers, investors, ClimateTech start-ups, and the wider community, as driving climate action and making sustainability consciously happen is a collective responsibility.” He continued“Focused group discussions during our Dialogues give the sustainability community an opportunity to help shape the main event's agenda and make it fully outcome driven.”
Neutral Fuels, a UAE pioneer in biodiesel from recycled cooking oil, was also a part of the Dialogues. Talking about the opportunity, Charles Gardner, Chief Operations Officer, said,“It's an honour to join the Care Dialogues and share how Neutral Fuels is shaping a sustainable future. By turning local waste cooking oil into biodiesel, we cut emissions and power the UAE's fleets, locomotives, power generators and more. Switch the fuel, shift the future.”
Industry partners and solution providers that have committed to showcase their ESG & sustainability projects/solutions during CARE MENA include S&P Global – global leader in credit ratings and market intelligence; Emicool – UAE pioneer in sustainable district cooling; Supercool – specialist in lubricants, refrigerants, and HVAC solutions; emtribe – driving AI‐driven sustainability; Cero Hero – enabling carbon‐footprint reduction; Demandify – powering B2B demand generation; KonfHub – delivering seamless event ticketing and attendee engagement; Fia Ventures – backing early‐stage investments; Trescon Foundation – advancing health, education, and community development, and others.
Association Partners include STARFINDO, Kumpul Impact, DNIG, GH2 India, African Smart Cities Innovation Foundation, MESIA, Astrolabs, and ICIB.
Speakers at CARE MENA include:
.H.E. Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, Former UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE
.H.E. Eng. Amal Abdulrahim, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector & CEO of Artificial Intelligence and Innovation, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAE
.Gauri Singh, Deputy Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), UAE
.Sven Deckers, Director of Sustainability, Dubai Airports, UAE
.Manosij Gangul, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Aramex, UAE
.Rajesh Garg, Group Chief Financial Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer, Landmark Group, UAE
.Jaydeep Anand, Co-founder, Chief Development Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer, Five Holdings, UAE
.Nadia Boumeziout, Head of Sustainability & Information Governance, Middle East, Zurich Insurance, UAE
.Suzan Hamdy, Chief Sustainability & Sustainable Finance Officer, Banque Misr, Egypt
.Dr. Bassam Kaddissi, Chairman of the Arab Healthcare Sustainability Center, Arab Hospitals Federation, Lebanon, and others
The event will be covered by international, regional, and national media partners including Khaleej times, Entrepreneur Middle East, ESG Mena, ESG Times, Sustainable Finance Daily, and others.
Register your interest to attend CARE MENA here or visit the CARE series website to stay tuned.
For further enquiries, contact:
Shadi Dawi
Global Director – PR & Media
M: +971 55 498 4989 | E: ...
---------END-------
About CARE
CARE (Climate Action & Renewable Energy) series is a global initiative by Trescon focused on delivering tangible outcomes in climate and clean energy. It is a high-impact marketplace for ideas, capital, and partnerships, bringing together key stakeholders to accelerate sustainable infrastructure, scale climate technologies, and mobilise climate finance. By aligning public and private sector agendas, CARE drives the projects, policies, and investments that power real progress on global climate goals.
About Trescon
Trescon is a global business catalyst and events firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship events like DATE, CARE, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.
