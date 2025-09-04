Trescon's CARE Dialogues In Dubai Highlights Renewable Energy And Sustainable Mobility Trends

About TresconTrescon is a global business catalyst and events firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship events like DATE, CARE, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.

