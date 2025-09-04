BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For August 2025 Clichy, France – September 04, 2025 In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2025:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 22/08/2025 11,936 55.1601 658,390.95 25/08/2025 5,869 54.8440 321,879.44 25/08/2025 1,297 54.8440 71,132.67 26/08/2025 1,605 53.9521 86,593.12 27/08/2025 3,305 53.9288 178,234.68 28/08/2025 10,000 53.6964 536,964.00 29/08/2025 10,000 53.8300 538,300.00 TOTAL 44,012 54.3373 2,391,494.86

Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025 Full Year 2025 Results February 24, 2026

