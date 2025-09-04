Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|August 3, 2025
|February 2, 2025
|July 28, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,738
|$
|3,335
|$
|9,787
|Receivables
|8,894
|3,970
|8,318
|Income tax receivable
|114
|-
|313
|Inventory, net
|148,051
|166,545
|168,718
|Prepaid expenses & other current assets
|23,135
|17,781
|19,722
|Total current assets
|185,932
|191,631
|206,858
|Property and equipment, net
|103,224
|111,560
|121,148
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|97,361
|102,663
|107,799
|Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
|31,267
|32,957
|34,646
|Available-for-sale security
|4,834
|4,491
|4,877
|Other assets, net
|11,182
|9,140
|8,961
|Deferred tax assets
|-
|-
|4,320
|Total assets
|$
|433,800
|$
|452,442
|$
|488,609
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|43,598
|$
|73,882
|$
|77,270
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|33,257
|35,684
|31,074
|Income taxes payable
|-
|65
|-
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|16,147
|15,534
|16,027
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|2,616
|2,541
|2,450
|Line of credit
|32,457
|-
|-
|Current maturities of TRI long-term debt1
|975
|931
|888
|Total current liabilities
|129,050
|128,637
|127,709
|Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities
|83,638
|89,222
|92,275
|Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities
|29,295
|30,621
|31,911
|Duluth long-term debt, less current maturities
|-
|-
|-
|TRI long-term debt, less current maturities1
|23,821
|24,283
|24,723
|Deferred tax liabilities
|938
|-
|-
|Total liabilities
|266,742
|272,763
|276,618
|Shareholders' equity:
|Treasury stock
|(2,922
|)
|(2,332
|)
|(2,243
|)
|Capital stock
|109,499
|108,009
|106,169
|Retained earnings
|63,689
|77,721
|111,538
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(272
|)
|(722
|)
|(436
|)
|Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc.
|169,994
|182,676
|215,028
|Noncontrolling interest
|(2,936
|)
|(2,997
|)
|(3,037
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|167,058
|179,679
|211,991
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|433,800
|$
|452,442
|$
|488,609
1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Holdings Inc. is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.
| DULUTH HOLDING INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|August 3, 2025
|July 28, 2024
|August 3, 2025
|July 28, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|131,716
|$
|141,619
|$
|234,420
|$
|258,303
|Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|59,697
|67,623
|109,046
|122,683
|Gross profit
|72,019
|73,996
|125,374
|135,620
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|68,767
|73,997
|134,474
|144,592
|Restructuring expense
|850
|1,596
|850
|1,596
|Operating income (loss)
|2,402
|(1,597
|)
|(9,950
|)
|(10,568
|)
|Interest expense
|1,469
|988
|2,950
|1,981
|Other (loss) income, net
|(82
|)
|145
|(243
|)
|161
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|851
|(2,440
|)
|(13,143
|)
|(12,388
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(442
|)
|(470
|)
|828
|(2,553
|)
|Net income (loss)
|1,293
|(1,970
|)
|(13,971
|)
|(9,835
|)
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|32
|11
|61
|19
|Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest
|$
|1,261
|$
|(1,981
|)
|$
|(14,032
|)
|$
|(9,854
|)
|Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B):
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
|34,448
|33,367
|34,081
|33,247
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B):
|Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding
|34,656
|33,367
|34,081
|33,247
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
| DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|August 3, 2025
|July 28, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(13,971
|)
|$
|(9,835
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,294
|16,297
|Stock based compensation
|1,348
|2,383
|Deferred income taxes
|938
|(4,077
|)
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|905
|77
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|(4,924
|)
|(2,363
|)
|Income taxes receivable
|(114
|)
|304
|Inventory
|18,494
|(42,961
|)
|Prepaid expense & other current assets
|(3,167
|)
|130
|Software hosting implementation costs, net
|(4,103
|)
|(3,406
|)
|Trade accounts payable
|(30,731
|)
|26,623
|Income taxes payable
|(65
|)
|-
|Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations
|(2,495
|)
|(1,570
|)
|Other assets
|(177
|)
|(2
|)
|Noncash lease impacts
|332
|1,348
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(24,436
|)
|(17,052
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(3,572
|)
|(3,183
|)
|Principal receipts from available-for-sale security
|107
|97
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,465
|)
|(3,086
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from line of credit
|76,247
|40,500
|Payments on line of credit
|(43,790
|)
|(40,500
|)
|Payments on TRI long term debt
|(454
|)
|(412
|)
|Payments on finance lease obligations
|(1,251
|)
|(1,521
|)
|Payments of tax withholding on vested restricted shares
|(590
|)
|(505
|)
|Other
|142
|206
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|30,304
|(2,232
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|2,403
|(22,370
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|3,335
|32,157
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|5,738
|$
|9,787
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|2,950
|$
|1,981
|Income taxes paid
|$
|-
|$
|125
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:
|Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment
|$
|1,801
|$
|1,459
| DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
For the Three and Six Months Ended August 3, 2025 and July 28, 2024
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|August 3, 2025
|July 28, 2024
|August 3, 2025
|July 28, 2024
|(in thousands)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,293
|$
|(1,970
|)
|$
|(13,971
|)
|$
|(9,835
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,545
|8,046
|13,294
|16,297
|Amortization of internal-use software hosting
|subscription implementation costs
|1,111
|1,292
|2,240
|2,462
|Interest expense
|1,469
|988
|2,950
|1,981
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(442
|)
|(470
|)
|828
|(2,553
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|9,976
|$
|7,886
|$
|5,341
|$
|8,352
|Long-term incentive expense
|1,173
|1,011
|1,466
|2,383
|Impairment expense
|-
|-
|549
|-
|Restructuring expense
|850
|1,596
|850
|1,596
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|11,999
|$
|10,493
|$
|8,206
|$
|12,331
| DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EPS
For the Three and Six Months Ended August 3, 2025 and July 28, 2024
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
| Six Months Ended
|August 3, 2025
|July 28, 2024
|August 3, 2025
|July 28, 2024
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Amount
|Per share
|Amount
|Per share
|Amount
|Per share
|Amount
|Per share
|Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest
|$
|1,261
|$
|0.04
|$
|(1,981
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(14,032
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(9,854
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|Plus: Restructuring expenses
|850
|0.03
|1,596
|0.05
|850
|0.02
|1,596
|0.05
|Plus: Impairment expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|549
|0.02
|-
|-
|Income tax effect of adjustments1
|(196
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(367
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(322
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(367
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) before tax valuation allowance
|1,915
|0.06
|(752
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(12,955
|)
|(0.38
|)
|(8,625
|)
|(0.26
|)
|Plus: Tax valuation allowance
|(854
|)
|(0.03
|)
|-
|-
|3,260
|0.10
|-
|-
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest
|$
|1,061
|$
|0.03
|$
|(752
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(9,695
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|(8,625
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
1Restructuring and impairment expenses are net of tax using the Company's estimated 23% tax rate
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
