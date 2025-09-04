Tag Heuer Tackles Avant-Garde Horizons, From Carbon Revolutions To Lunar Rhythms

4 SEPTEMBER 2025

TAG Heuer marks its debut at Geneva Watch Days 2025 with a powerful and diverse showcase, reflecting the full depth of its creative and technical ambition. Across standout releases, the brand explores radically different watchmaking frontiers, united by one shared vision: pushing the limits of what is possible in design, engineering and storytelling. At the heart of this year's watch fair is the launch of the TAG Heuer TH-Carbonspring, a major innovation in watchmaking technology. Alongside it, the new TAG Heuer Carrera Astronomer reimagines the moonphase complication in a unique and precise interpretation.

THINKING WATCH-MAKING IN THE 21ST CENTURY

Introducing the TH-Carbonspring oscillator, a groundbreaking innovation that will shape the future of mechanical watchmaking, premiered in the TAG Heuer Carrera and TAG Heuer Monaco limited editions. For more than 160 years, TAG Heuer has led the way in avant-garde precision, and with this revolutionary development, the brand announces a new paradigm in watchmaking's five-hundred-year story. Conceived, developed, and produced entirely in-house by the TAG Heuer LAB, the TH-Carbonspring dramatically improves environmental resistance and long-term stability. At the core of this achievement is the hairspring, the regulating heart of every mechanical watch. Long reliant on steel and later silicon, it now enters a new era. Rather than iterating on existing materials, TAG Heuer chose to reinvent it entirely by launching the TH-Carbonspring in the 350th anniversary year of the oscillator's invention, and signaling a bold new age in watchmaking.�

For the first watches to carry the new TH-Carbonspring technology, TAG Heuer turned to its two most emblematic designs: the TAG Heuer Monaco and the TAG Heuer Carrera. The iconic duo defines TAG Heuer's innovative spirit, technical creativity and elite motorsport pedigree, and has been telling TAG Heuer's avant-garde story for more than half a century. The TAG Heuer Monaco Flyback Chronograph TH-Carbonspringand TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport TH-Carbonspring marry their own unique design codes with the story of TAG Heuer's ground-breaking new technology.

THE RHYTHM OF THE COSMOS

The TAG Heuer Carrera Astronomer brings the pioneering spirit of the Carrera collection from racetracks to the cosmos, reimagining the moonphase complication with precision and clarity. Inspired by TAG Heuer's legacy of space exploration, including John Glenn wearing a Heuer stopwatch aboard NASA's Friendship 7, the Astronomer merges technical innovation with celestial design.

At its heart is the new Calibre 7 movement, featuring a 50-hour power reserve and a moonphase display that tracks the 29.5-day lunar cycle with scientific accuracy. A rotating disc at 6 o'clock shows seven moon stages, while the caseback reveals an astronomical observatory, celebrating the collection's cosmic inspiration.

The first model brings clarity and bold contrast through a stainless-steel construction paired with a silver dial and black moonphase disc, enhanced with deep grey detailing and a modern interpretation of TAG Heuer's iconic beads-of-rice bracelet. The second model comes as a limited-edition 500-piece featuring a silver dial framed by a dark grey flange, with turquoise accents on numerals, hands, and the moonphase disc, paired with a grey leather strap for a contemporary, energetic look. The final model and the second limited edition of 500 pieces is presented in a two-tone design combining stainless steel and 18K rose gold, with tone-on-tone moonphase display and a brushed steel-and-gold beads-of-rice bracelet for refined elegance.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Astronomer fuses high-performance mechanics with celestial artistry, offering a modern interpretation of time as a rhythm, not just a tick, but a bold step forward in TAG Heuer's vision of innovation, precision, and cosmic curiosity.

