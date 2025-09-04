Lemborexant Market Set To Hit $691.9 Million By 2035

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 3, 2025 8:40 am - Industry revenue for Lemborexant is estimated to rise to $691.9 million by 2035 from $332.1 million of 2024. The revenue growth of market players is expected to average at 6.9% annually for the period 2024 to 2035.

Lemborexant is critical across several key applications including insomnia treatment, sleep-wake disorders, circadian rhythm sleep disorders and late-life anxiety disorders. The report unwinds growth & revenue expansion opportunities at Lemborexant's Dosage Strength, Treatment Areas, Distribution Channel and End Users including industry revenue forecast.

Industry Leadership and Competitive Landscape

The Lemborexant market is characterized by intense competition, with a number of leading players such as Eisai Co. Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Roche Holding AG, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc, Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly and Company.

The Lemborexant market is projected to expand substantially, driven by rising prevalence of insomnia and sleep-related disorders and advancements in medical research and drug formulation. This growth is expected to be further supported by Industry trends like Growing Acceptance and Preference for Non-Benzodiazepine Drugs.

Moreover, the key opportunities, such as untapped markets, technological advances and strategic collaborations, are anticipated to create revenue pockets in major demand hubs including U.S., Japan, Germany, UK and China.

Regional Shifts and Evolving Supply Chains

North America and Europe are the two most active and leading regions in the market. With challenges like regulatory hurdles and high product development costs, Lemborexant market's supply chain from raw material procurement / api production / formulation & packaging to end users is expected to evolve & expand further; and industry players will make strategic advancement in emerging markets including India, Brazil and South Africa for revenue diversification and TAM expansion.

