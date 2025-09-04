ASSK Amari Way Launches Flagship Residential Projects Across Dhaka

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 3, 2025 8:48 am - ASSK Amari Way is a property developer in Bangladesh and the USA, known for quality residential projects like New York City (Badda), London City (West Rampura), Maryland City (Aftabnagar), and Atlantic City (Vatara).

ASSK Amari Way Developers Ltd., one of the well-known real estate companies in Bangladesh, has introduced three new residential projects in Dhaka: ASSK Amari New York City in Uttar Badda, ASSK Amari Maryland City in Aftabnagar, and Shahbuddin's Atlantic City in Vatara. Each development is designed to deliver a modern lifestyle with well-planned apartments, reliable construction, and convenient access to schools, shops, healthcare, and transport.

New York City in Gupipara, Uttar Badda

Near Gulshan Lake, ASSK Amari New York City offers three-bedroom apartments ranging from 1,410 to 1,505 sq ft. The layouts are bright and practical, focusing on natural light, ventilation, and safe design. The project provides a calm setting while keeping residents close to the city's key amenities. It is an ideal choice for families who value both comfort and convenience.

Maryland City in Aftabnagar

Positioned at Plot 25 & 27, Road 3, Block F, Sector 1, Aftabnagar, ASSK Amari Maryland City features apartments of 1,362 sq ft, 1,417 sq ft, and a spacious 2,775 sq ft single-unit floor. Designed with urban living in mind, the homes combine functionality with elegance. The neighbourhood is well-connected, offering easy access to schools, hospitals, and shopping centres, while maintaining a quiet residential atmosphere.

Shahbuddin's Atlantic City in Vatara

Shahbuddin's Atlantic City, located at Plot 6379 & 6380, Bepari Bari, Solmaid Road, Vatara, stands beside Baridhara J Block and near Bashundhara R/A. The project delivers thoughtfully designed three-bedroom apartments, typically 1,150 to 1,250 sq ft in size. Its convenient location and carefully planned facilities provide residents with a balanced lifestyle in a sought-after area of Dhaka.

ASSK Amari Way is known for fair pricing, solid construction, and on-time handovers. These new projects are built to give people practical yet stylish homes where they can feel safe and confident about their investment. They are a good option for anyone searching for apartments for sale in Dhaka.

"We are proud to bring these projects to Dhaka," said the company's Chairman and Managing Director. "Our vision is to build homes that are durable but also elegant and comfortable. We want families to feel at home the moment they walk in."

For more details, please visit

Contact Information:

ASSK Amari Way Developers Ltd.

Phone: 01332560056, 01332560002

Address: House 11/B (1st Floor), Road 130, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh