Uzbekistan Receives Credentials From New French Ambassador

Received the copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of France to Uzbekistan, H.E. Walid Fouque, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, wrote on X, Trend reports.

“Uzbekistan–France bilateral relations have a rich historical foundation, have shown unprecedented dynamics, and have been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership. Today, we see intense exchanges in all areas-from economy to culture. Still, there is even more potential that our diplomats must join their efforts to realize,” Saidov noted.

“Wish Mr. Ambassador a successful tenure in our country!” he added.

Walid Fouque worked in the Directorate for Strategic Affairs, Security, and Disarmament at the French Foreign Ministry from 2010 through 2014. He was a a political adviser at the French embassy in Beijing from 2014 to 2017 and at France's permanent UN mission in New York from 2017 to 2019. Following his return to the Foreign Ministry, he served as Far East director in the Asia and Oceania Directorate (2019-2020). Fouque advised the French president on Asia, Oceania, and the Americas from 2020 to 2025.

France and Uzbekistan formalized diplomatic relations on 1 March 1992. During then-President Islam Karimov's visit to France in 1993, a series of intergovernmental agreements were signed, forming the foundation for relations between France and Uzbekistan. Subsequent to 11 September 2001, French engagement in Afghanistan enhanced political discourse with Tashkent. Relations deteriorated during the implementation of European sanctions (2005-2009) due to the repression of protests in Andijan, but were subsequently revitalized by France via consistent political discussion and diverse cooperative initiatives.