Kazakhstan Implements Official Register To Give Local Manufacturing Leg Up
The document received endorsement pursuant to the directive
issued by the Minister of Industry and Construction on August 27,
2025, under reference number 327.
The directive shall take effect ten calendar days subsequent to the date of its inaugural official dissemination. The regulations delineate the methodology for the establishment and upkeep of the Register, along with all protocols pertinent to its incorporation,” the statement articulates.
As indicated in the order, the formation of the register is carried out by the authorized body and consists of the following stages:
Submission of an application through the user's personal account on the web portal of the information and communication infrastructure facility of the“electronic government”;
Digital verification;
Production evaluation by the industry commission;
Decision-making by the authorized body on inclusion or non-inclusion in the register.
Thereafter, the authorized body ensures the publication and maintenance of the current register.
On May 19, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Law“On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Issues of Determining the Country of Origin of Goods,” which provides for the creation of the Register of Kazakhstani Manufacturers. The register will contain information about Kazakhstani manufacturers and their products.
