DM Shmyhal Discusses Cooperation On Marine Drone Production With New Zealand Delegation

Shmyhal thanked the people and leadership of New Zealand for their comprehensive support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

During the meeting, the New Zealand delegation was briefed on the current situation on the battlefield and the key needs of the Ukrainian army.

The parties also discussed priorities for bilateral cooperation in the field of defense.

In particular, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense proposed considering opportunities for cooperation in the production of marine drones.

According to Shmyhal , the meeting also discussed the prospects for a bilateral security agreement, participation in the Coalition of the Willing, and humanitarian projects.

“I proposed that New Zealand participate in financing rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian military and civilians released from captivity. We also highly appreciate the participation of New Zealand instructors in the Interflex training program for Ukrainian military personnel,” he emphasized.

The Ukrainian defense minister thanked New Zealand for its help in countering Russia's shadow fleet and called on partners to continue and strengthen sanctions pressure on the aggressor, particularly with regard to the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

