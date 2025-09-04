Russian Troops Shell Malynivka In Kharkiv Region At Night, Injuring Five People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In the village of Malynivka, Chuhuiv district, the strike hit a private yard: a residential building and passenger cars were on fire. Five civilians were injured. They suffered minor injuries and acute stress reaction. They refused hospitalization,” rescuers said.

In total, according to the State Emergency Service, four fires were recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise and infrastructure facilities as a result of the Russian night attack.

“Forty-seven rescuers fought the consequences of enemy terror,” the service added.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, four men aged 48, 25, 69, and 62, as well as a 50-year-old woman, were injured in Malynivka.

Also, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a 47-year-old man was injured in shelling in the village of Vodiane, Vilkhuvatka community.

In total, over the past day, the Russian army launched 12 Shaheds, 2 Molniia UAVs, and 4 FPV drones on the Kharkiv region.

"In the city of Kharkiv, the windows of an educational institution were damaged; in the Kharkiv district, a car (in the village of Tsupivka) was damaged; in the Kupiansk district, a private house and a garage (in the village of Vodiane) were damaged; in the Chuhuiv district, a private house (in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz) was damaged; a private house, 3 cars, power lines (village of Malynivka); a bus, a company building (city of Chuhuiv), a pig farm hangar (village of Lyman); in Lozivskyi district - 2 apartment buildings, power lines (village of Samiilivka)," Sinehubov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 3, Russian servicemen used an FPV drone against a resident of the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district, killing a 50-year-old man on the spot.

