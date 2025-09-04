Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


US Delegation To Discuss“Trump Route” (Zangazur Corridor) Project In Armenia

2025-09-04 05:06:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A delegation of US representatives from various districts is expected to visit Armenia next week to discuss the“Trump Route” (TRIPP, Zangazur Corridor) project, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.

The report states that the American officials will not only examine the technical aspects of the corridor but also its political implications. Discussions will reportedly cover the scale of potential investments, key priorities, and the timeline for launching construction works.

So far, official sources have not disclosed details of the visit or the agenda. However, the newspaper notes that the talks will be held behind closed doors, and any decisions taken will be directly linked to shaping a new logistical reality in the region.

