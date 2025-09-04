Parkopedia To Provide Seamless In-Car Charging For Leapmotor International EV Drivers



Seamless in-car EV charging services from Parkopedia enable Leapmotor drivers to quickly and easily locate chargers

EV tariff information helps drivers access the best value charging rates or to use the provider of their choice This service will be available in Leapmotor models from late 2025, starting with the B10 crossover

04 September 2025 - Shanghai, China / Munich, Germany

Parkopedia, the leading connected car services provider, has been selected to provide high-quality EV charging services to all Leapmotor models outside of China, starting with the B10 crossover. The model debuted at the Paris Motor Show at the end of last year, and will be previewed again with European order books open at the upcoming IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich (September 9-14, 2025).

From deliveries in late-2025, Leapmotor drivers outside of China will benefit from Parkopedia's static, dynamic and tariff EV charging products, providing a seamless charging experience. Not only do these products remove the stress from finding and navigating to chargers, but they also provide accurate and verified EV charging tariff information, ensuring in-car charging is intuitive and meets the needs of today's drivers.

Parkopedia regularly updates and monitors tariff data to maximise coverage and enable OEMs to display tariff information or pre-select options, providing drivers with the best charging user experience. The technology empowers OEMs to highlight the most cost-effective available rates for charging or facilitate drivers using a specific provider to benefit from features such as loyalty rewards or company charging cards. Being able to access available tariffs at locations enables Leapmotor to provide the connected car experience demanded by an increasing proportion of drivers worldwide.

More than 90% of EV drivers across Europe and the US suffer from charging anxiety, while 60% consider the accuracy of charging data 'critical', according to the latest Global Driver Survey . These findings underscore the strong demand for reliable charging services among EV drivers and the role high-quality connected car services can have in convincing drivers to choose an EV from one brand over another.

With the partnership, Leapmotor drivers will be able to access Parkopedia's premium services directly via their head unit, significantly reducing anxiety when searching for available parking and charging, whilst minimising distractions behind the wheel. The services include in-depth EV POI data, such as precise charge point locations, charging speeds and connector types, enabling drivers to easily search for and navigate to suitable chargers.

"Leapmotor is growing quickly and we are pleased to play a key role in supporting their expansion across competitive global markets. Parkopedia will build on this partnership in China, fully utilising our global data and connected service expertise to address drivers' charging anxiety, enhance journeys and support Chinese automakers as they continue to innovate for software-defined vehicles and the global smart mobility ecosystem," said Ms. Iris Xu, General Manager of Parkopedia China.

Now as part of parent company Arrive , a leading global mobility platform provider, Parkopedia leverages its extensive global database of verified parking and charging data to provide seamless in-car services for numerous global automakers. This latest collaboration with Leapmotor represents another key step in Parkopedia's intent to support Chinese automakers with their global expansion plans and offer seamless, high-quality in-car parking and charging experiences for drivers worldwide.

ENDS

About Parkopedia

Parkopedia, acquired by Arrive (formerly EasyPark Group) in early 2025, is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed indoor maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to available parking spaces and EV chargers. Visit parkopedia for more information.

Parkopedia Global Media Contact

Christofer Lloyd

PR and Communications Manager

T: +44(0)7762300016

E: ...