Kerala Child Rights Panel Files Complaint Against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil For Stalking, Intimidation

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) has filed a complaint against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for stalking and criminal intimidation. It has now become one of the new complainant along with nine separate complaints submitted by politicians and social activists, the Kerala Crime Branch confirmed on Wednesday, September 3. The Kerala Crime Branch had registered a case against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on charges of stalking and criminal intimidation on August 28. An FIR has been lodged and submitted in court under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 78(2), pertaining to stalking, and Section 351, which deals with criminal intimidation. Additionally, a case has been filed under Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act FIR says that the victims are in the age group of 18-60, and the accused used social media to stalk them, send messages and chats threatening forced abortions. The Crime Branch had registered a case on the instructions of the State Police Chief after examining the complaints received by the State Police Chief in this regard, and it was found that they were cognizable offences. An investigation is underway in the case, and Crime Branch Thiruvananthapuram Range Deputy SP C Binukumar is in charge of the investigation. Palakkad MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, is currently facing allegations of obscene conduct filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. Consequently, he has resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress. The Congress party has also suspended the Palakkad MLA from the party's primary membership. However, he will continue to serve as a legislator. Earlier on August 26, Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said that the Congress had set a "shining example" in Kerala's political history by suspending MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Addressing reporters at the District Congress Office in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Satheesan challenged mediapersons to question Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about "sex offenders in the Chief Minister's Office." He alleged that several CPI(M) leaders continue to hold positions despite multiple complaints about their misconduct. "Congress has shown moral courage. Now it is time for Vijayan to follow that example," Satheesan said.

