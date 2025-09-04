Generative AI Research Report 2025-2030 A Highly Fragmented $20+ Billion Market With Intense Competition Among Smes And Regional Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Generative AI, which creates original content using advanced algorithms like neural networks, is transforming industries such as art, healthcare, and finance. Key growth drivers include the rise of VR/AR technologies, deployment of large language models (LLMs), and demand for personalized content. Services in generative AI are gaining traction for scalability and cost-effectiveness. North America leads the market, while Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, driven by investments in AI innovation. Challenges include combating deepfakes and misinformation, while trends like AI integration with robotics and democratization of AI platforms drive sector expansion. Key players, including Amazon, Microsoft, and OpenAI, are enhancing their competitive edge through strategic acquisitions and collaborations.

The global generative AI market in 2024 was valued at US$20.21 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 37% during the forecasted period of 2025-2030.

Generative AI finds applications in various fields, including art, design, content creation, drug discovery, and natural language processing, where its ability to generate novel and diverse outputs contributes to innovation and problem-solving.

The global generative AI market is highly fragmented, characterized by the presence of numerous small and medium-sized companies competing for market share, and the presence of a substantial number of regional market players with limited business offerings and customer base.

The continuous growth of the global generative AI market can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the proliferation of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) technologies has propelled the demand for generative AI. These technologies rely heavily on realistic and immersive content, driving the need for advanced AI models capable of generating life-like visuals and interactive experiences.

Deployment of Large Language Models (LLMs) has emerged as another crucial driver. LLMs, such as GPT-3, have revolutionized natural language processing tasks, enabling the generation of human-like text, translation, and summarization. This adoption fuels the demand for generative AI solutions tailored to language-related applications. Moreover, the rising demand for creative and personalized content across various industries, including marketing, entertainment, and e-commerce, acts as a significant growth driver.

Furthermore, the healthcare and life sciences sectors are increasingly leveraging generative AI for various applications, such as drug discovery, medical imaging analysis, and patient data synthesis. These advancements contribute to improved diagnosis, treatment, and healthcare outcomes. Advancements in deep learning and neural networks play a fundamental role in driving generative AI market growth. Overall, the convergence of these factors fosters a conducive environment for the expansion of the generative AI market, facilitating innovation, and driving adoption across industries, and unlocking new opportunities for growth and development.

North America emerges as the largest region in the generative AI market, showcasing a promising landscape shaped by countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico, each with distinctive elements influencing their generative AI sector. Industry giants like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft have significantly contributed to the region's market, driving substantial investments in research and development to push the boundaries of AI capabilities. Both venture capital firms and tech giants are injecting billions into generative AI technology development, fostering innovation and market expansion.

This influx of capital has led to the creation of cutting-edge AI platforms, widely adopted across industries such as healthcare, finance, and entertainment. Moreover, the presence of leading market players and technology organizations, alongside a pool of experts, is anticipated to propel regional market growth, with the US expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR, fueled by increased adoption of deep learning and machine learning across diverse industries, including SMEs.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the generative AI sector, driven by a significant surge in AI technology adoption across various industries. With countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea leading AI innovation, the region spearheads progress in generative AI technologies. The availability of vast data sets, particularly in language processing and computer vision, is crucial for training and improving GenAI models, with Asia Pacific's large and diverse population providing a rich data source.

China dominates the industry, backed by significant investments in AI research, infrastructure, and talent development, with tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu leading innovation across various sectors. Japan, renowned for technological prowess, hosts leading AI research institutions and companies, while India's GenAI market is poised for significant growth, driven by skill development, research advancements, and government support initiatives. For instance, In July 2023, Singapore's digital government agencies partnered with Google Cloud to develop GenAI capabilities in the public and private sectors.

By Component: The report provides bifurcation of the global generative AI market into two segments namely, Software and Services.

Software Generative AI currently dominates the market as it encompasses a range of AI software tools, platforms, and applications tailored for generating content such as images, text, and music. These software solutions enable businesses to streamline processes, enhance creativity, and drive innovation. On the other hand, Services Generative AI is poised for rapid growth as businesses increasingly seek specialized assistance in implementing and leveraging generative AI technologies effectively.

Cloud-based generative AI services are expected to gain popularity as they provide scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, fueling the segment's growth. For instance, in December 2023, Mistral AI, an artificial intelligence solutions provider, partnered with Google Cloud, optimized proprietary language models, and distributed both its open weights on Google Cloud's AI-optimized infrastructure. As the demand for generative AI continues to rise, the services segment is expected to expand significantly to meet the growing need for expertise and support in this field.

By Technology: The report provides bifurcation of the global generative AI market into four segments namely, Transformer, Generative Adversarial Networks, Variational Auto-encoder, and Diffusion Networks.

The Transformer segment currently dominates the market due to its versatility and widespread adoption across various applications. Transformers, based on attention mechanisms, excel in tasks such as natural language processing, image recognition, and sequence generation. Their ability to capture long-range dependencies and model complex relationships has made them indispensable in numerous industries, including healthcare, finance, and entertainment.

Conversely, the Diffusion Networks segment is anticipated to experience fastest growth owing to its ability to generate high-quality images and text samples. Diffusion networks employ a diffusion process to generate outputs that closely match the distribution of training data, enabling the creation of realistic and diverse content. This capability makes them increasingly sought after in applications such as image synthesis, text generation, and creative content production, thus driving the growth in the forecasted period.

By End User: The report provides the bifurcation of the global generative AI market into six segments based on end-user, namely, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Automotive & Transportation, and Others.

The Media & Entertainment segment held the highest share in the market and BFSI is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. Generative AI in Media & Entertainment drives content creation, production, and enhancement, meeting the demand for immersive experiences and personalized storytelling. This technology's adoption is fueled by the sector's quest for high-quality content and engaging experiences to remain competitive amid evolving consumer preferences.

Conversely, the BFSI sector is embracing generative AI rapidly due to digital transformation initiatives and increasing demands for fraud detection, risk management, personalized customer experiences, and regulatory compliance. With countries like the UK, Spain, and Italy leading AI innovation, BFSI organizations are leveraging generative AI's advanced capabilities in data analysis and automation to enhance operational efficiency and deliver tailored services. As the BFSI sector prioritizes digital transformation to address complex challenges, the adoption of generative AI is expected to soar in the coming years.

Some of the strategies among key players in the market are new launch, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, on May 21, 2025, OpenAI announced the acquisition of io, an AI-hardware startup founded by Jony Ive, for US$6.5?billion, marking its largest acquisition to date and signaling a move toward integrated AI hardware-software solutions. Similarly, on May 19, 2025, Microsoft announced about amplifying its Azure AI ecosystem with new coding agents and partnerships (OpenAI, Nvidia, Elon Musk's xAI), aiming to generate over US$13 billion in annual AI revenue.

