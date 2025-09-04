Amit Mishra Retires: Leg-Spinner Reveals Battle With Depression After 5-Year Hiatus Post 2003 Debut

A remarkable career spanning over 25 years came to an emotional close on Thursday as iconic Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra announced his retirement from professional cricket. One of the most consistent performers with the ball for India and in the IPL, Mishra's journey was not without its share of struggles, setbacks, and comebacks.

The Final Goodbye

Mishra said that his decision to retire was shaped by recurring injuries and the belief that the younger generation deserves the chance to shine.

“These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana cricket association, the support staff, my colleagues, and my family members who were with me all this time. I would like to thank the fans whose love and support, whenever and wherever I played, made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I'll treasure for life,” Mishra said in a press release.

He also revealed his plans to stay connected with the game through coaching, commentary, and guiding young cricketers, apart from continuing his active engagement with fans on social media and YouTube.

A Debut, Then a Long Wait

Mishra made his international debut in 2003, when he played his first ODI against South Africa at Dhaka during the TVS Cup. He bowled a five-over spell and picked up the wicket of Neil McKenzie, finishing with figures of 1/29.

But what followed was a five-year exile from international cricket. With Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble dominating the spin department, Mishra struggled to break into the Indian team.

“After my debut, there was a 5-year gap in my career. If it wasn't there, I could have played more matches. I made my debut in Bangladesh in a One-Day match in 2003. After that, there was a 5-year gap. I couldn't return to the Indian team in five years. I was performing and doing everything. But I can't say regret. I can say that if I had made my comeback earlier, 3-4 years ago or two years ago, then I could have played more matches and performed better. So, that's one thing. There is no regret,” Mishra told ANI.

Depression and Determination

The long absence from the national team took a toll on Mishra. He admitted that he struggled with depression for more than a year before finding the motivation to push himself harder.

“Although I was depressed for 1-1.5 years. I was angry. I was performing. At that time, it was a little limited. But I was a little worried. But after 1-2 years, I talked to myself. I said, I want to play cricket. I am playing cricket. And I am performing,” he recalled.

Mishra added that self-talk and reflection helped him cope:

“So, how can I enhance this? What else can I add to my cricket? How can I improve my small performance? So, I started to pay attention to those things. I started talking to myself. I asked myself what improvements I have made. So, a person who loves cricket should never be depressed. Now, you have more options. So, I started to pay attention to that. I started to enjoy cricket and I got motivated.”

Redemption in 2008

Mishra finally got his big chance in 2008 when Anil Kumble was sidelined with injury. Making his Test debut against Australia in Mohali, he delivered a dream performance - a seven-wicket match haul, becoming only the sixth Indian to take a five-for on debut.

With his classical attacking leg-spin, he outfoxed the likes of Michael Clarke, Simon Katich, and Shane Watson, taking his first step toward cementing his place as India's frontline leg-spinner.

A Career of Highs and Lows

Despite the setbacks, Mishra maintained that he always gave his best:

“Whenever I got a chance, I performed. Even though I played in such a big league, played in such big places, played all over the world, I proved myself there. I performed there when people didn't believe in me. After that, every team started to keep two left-spinners in their team. So, I am really happy with my career. Yes, there were ups and downs in my career.”

The Numbers That Speak

Over more than two decades, Mishra played 68 matches across all formats for India, taking 156 wickets. He remained a stalwart for Haryana in domestic cricket and carved out a legendary record in the IPL, where he is among the all-time highest wicket-takers.

Even as he bows out from professional cricket, Mishra's story is not just about wickets and matches, but also about resilience, perseverance, and the ability to find light even in the darkest phases of a career.

(With ANI inputs)