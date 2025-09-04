Bitcoin Faces Stiff Resistance As Altcoins Roil Markets In Volatile September Session
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official price feeds and chart data confirm that Bitcoin traded near 110,700 USD as of September 4, 2025, after a cautious 24-hour session.
The market's largest cryptocurrency moved sideways, closing marginally lower by just under one percent. Trading volumes stayed steady without large spikes, signaling that major buyers and sellers mostly waited on the sidelines.
Ethereum diverged from Bitcoin's performance, gaining nearly two percent. XRP also closed in the green, while Solana edged lower. Day's data from major exchanges showed only mild ETF inflows and outflows, reflecting a lack of conviction among institutional players.
No significant regulatory or macroeconomic shocks emerged to move digital asset markets in either direction. On the technical front, the daily chart for Bitcoin showed prices consolidating at the lower boundary of the Ichimoku Cloud.
This reflects the market's caution after repeated failed attempts to break above the resistance zone from 112,500 USD to 113,200 USD.
The MACD histogram remains below zero and drifting downward. The MACD lines did not cross upward, confirming that bearish momentum persisted into the morning.
Relative Strength Index on the daily timeframe hovered below 45. This oscillator's reading signaled momentum stayed slack, with buyers unable to reclaim control. The chart's Bollinger Bands remained relatively tight, narrowing further as volatility diminished.
Support levels appeared near 110,250 USD, with deeper support close to 106,750 USD. Overhead resistance sat firmly at 112,500 USD and higher.
In contrast, four-hour charts showed brief rallies as the MACD crossed up, but those moves quickly faded near resistance zones.
The Relative Strength Index on the short-term chart bounced near 50, suggesting a tentative recovery in momentum, but not enough to alter the trend.
The Global Liquidity Index (NDQ), shown by the yellow line, fluctuated sharply overnight, reflecting uncertainty about near-term capital flows.
These movements mirrored risk-off signals from global financial markets during the Asian and early European sessions, yet no cause for panic emerged.
Significant rallies in lesser-known altcoins, like PTB/USDT rising over 800%, and IDOL/USDT nearly doubling, stemmed from speculative flows and low liquidity, not from broad market rallies.
Meanwhile, coins like WLFI/USDT and SOMI/USDT dropped sharply after apparent project rumors triggered heavy selling. Macro fundamentals played only a supporting role.
The previous day's minor drop in U.S. jobless claims and stable central bank guidance failed to provide new momentum. Traders primarily responded to technical levels and short-term swings.
Although Bitcoin held support, the overall market displayed fragmentation. Smaller altcoins swung wildly, while majors consolidated. Today's narrative centers on technical standoffs and selective speculation, not on broad confidence or fear.
This set the stage for a challenging September session where evidence, not hope or panic, will direct the next moves.
