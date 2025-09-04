Alejandro Toledo Joins Peru's Presidential Prison Club
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's courts sentenced Alejandro Toledo to 13 years and four months for laundering US$5.1 million through two Costa Rican shell firms.
This ruling follows his 201⁄2-year term in 2024 for taking US$35 million in Odebrecht bribes, bringing his total sentence to 33 years.
Five modern presidents now face jail or pretrial detention:
Peruvians now see the presidency as a revolving door to prison cells. Investors pause projects amid legal uncertainty, and voters question elections when every leader faces court.
Experts argue that lasting change requires stronger judicial independence, transparent campaign finance rules, and rigorous oversight to restore trust and protect democracy.
Alberto Fujimori (1990–2000): 25 years in 2009 for corruption and human rights violations.
Alejandro Toledo (2001–2006): Extradited in April 2023; sentenced to 33 years across two convictions for bribery and money laundering.
Ollanta Humala (2011–2016): 15 years from April 2025 for laundering nearly US$3 million in campaign funds.
Pedro Castillo (2021–2022): Jailed since December 2022 on rebellion charges after attempting to dissolve Congress.
Martín Vizcarra (2018–2020): Held pretrial since August 2025 over alleged S/2.3 million (US$611,000) in bribes.
