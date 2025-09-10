Chennupati Jagadish

President of the Australian Academy of Science and Emeritus Professor of Physics and Electronic Materials Engineering, Australian National University

Jagadish received the B.Sc. degree from Nagarjuna University, the M.Sc(Tech) degree from Andhra University and the M.Phil. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Delhi, India. He was a Lecturer in Physics and Electronics at S.V. College, University of Delhi, during 1985-88 and worked at Queen's University, Kingston, Canada, during 1988-90 as a post-doctoral research fellow. He moved to ANU in 1990 and is currently an Australian Laureate Fellow, Distinguished Professor and Head of Semiconductor Optoelectronics and Nanotechnology Group in the Department of EME, RSPE, the ANU. He is also serving as Director of ANFF, ACT node and Convenor of the Australian Nanotechnology Network. He is serving as Vice-President and Secretary Physical Sciences of the Australian Academy of Science and Vice-President (Finance and Administration) of the IEEE Photonics Society. His research interests include compound semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology.

He has published more than 710 research papers (480 journal papers), 5 US patents assigned, co-authored a book, co-edited 5 books, guest edited 10 special issues of journals and edited 12 conference proceedings. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, APS, MRS, OSA, AVS, ECS, AIP, IoP, IoN, IET, AAAS, SPIE, ATSE and AAS and Hon Mem MRSI. He is serving as an Editor of 3 journals, an Associate Editor of 3 Journals and an editorial board member of 15 journals. He received Peter Baume Award From ANU, Federation Fellowship (2004-2009) from the ARC. He received 2010 The Quantum Device Award from the ISCS. He has been awarded IEEE Photonics Society 2010 Distinguished Service Award, 2011 IEEE NTC Distinguished Service Award, 2010 Top Supervisor Award for excellence in research student supervision by the ANU and 2012 Electronics and Photonics Division award of the ECS.

–present Laureate Fellow and Distinguished Professor, Australian National University

1986 University of Delhi, PhD

ExperienceEducation