DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Unicycive Therapeutics

If you purchased or acquired securities in Unicycive between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

[You may also click here for additional information]









NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: UNCY) and reminds investors of the October 14, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated; (ii) the OLC NDA's regulatory prospects were likewise overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 10, 2025, Unicycive issued a press release "announcing an update on its [NDA] for [OLC] to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with [CKD] on dialysis." Therein, the Company disclosed that the FDA "had identified deficiencies in cGMP [current good manufacturing practice] compliance at a third-party manufacturing vendor"-specifically, a third-party subcontractor of Unicycive's contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO")-"following an FDA inspection" and that, "given the identified deficiencies, any label discussions between the FDA and the Company are precluded."

On this news, Unicycive's stock price fell $3.68 per share, or 40.89%, to close at $5.32 per share on June 10, 2025.

Then, on June 30, 2025, Unicycive issued a press release announcing that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter for the OLC NDA, citing the previously identified cGMP deficiencies at the third-party subcontractor of its CDMO.

On this news, Unicycive's stock price fell $2.03 per share, or 29.85%, to close at $4.77 per share on June 30, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Unicycive's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Unicycive Therapeutics class action, go to /UNCY or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , on X , or on Facebook .

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at