Splashtop Recognized In The Endpoint Management Platforms Landscape Report

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop today announced its inclusion in the Forrester report, The Endpoint Management Platforms Landscape, Q3 20251. Splashtop sees this recognition as acknowledgment of its rising presence in the rapidly evolving endpoint management market. Splashtop's inclusion in the Forrester report comes just months after launching its Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform, which uses AI and automation to streamline vulnerability, patch, and device management across expansive environments.

“It's an honor to be named in the Forrester Endpoint Management Platforms Landscape,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop.“We understand the needs of small and midsized businesses, which in many ways mirror those of larger enterprises, only with even greater pressure for efficiency and simplicity. IT admins are increasingly expected to be generalists as operations and security functions converge. We aim to give them a single source of truth for maintaining device health and security, updating software, configuring devices, and providing fast, effective support.”

Building a New Standard in Endpoint Management

Splashtop's Autonomous Endpoint Management helps IT teams respond faster to threats with real-time patching and AI-assisted vulnerability detection and remediation . It also reduces manual workloads by automating policy enforcement and enabling proactive monitoring through a unified interface that includes Splashtop's flagship remote control. Designed to help IT do more with less, the platform reduces operational overhead while enhancing visibility, compliance, and threat mitigation.

The solution has rapidly gained traction among internal IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) seeking a modern alternative to bloated remote monitoring and management (RMM) platforms. Splashtop's AEM complements Microsoft Intune by providing real-time vulnerability with patch automation and visibility of the IT environment.

Continued Market Momentum

Named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools2

Winner of the 2025 Nucleus ROI Award for delivering 458% ROI and an 11-week payback to pb2 Architecture + Engineering3 Grid® Leader in Endpoint Management and 14 other categories in the G2 Summer 2025 Reports, earning 65 badges and ranking in the top percentile for estimated ROI and speed of implementation

Sources:

1. Forrester, The Endpoint Management Platforms Landscape, Q3 2025 report; author: Michele Pelino, September, 2025.

2. Gartner, Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools , Tom Cipolla, Lina Al Dana, Sunil Kumar, 13 January 2025.

3. Nucleus Research, ROI Case Study: Splashtop at pb2, Cameron Marsh, June 2025

Disclosure:

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world.

