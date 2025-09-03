Smack Dab Offers 15% Off Catering For Schools And Educational Organizations During Back-To-School Season

smack dab chicago logo

Chicago's community-rooted restaurant supports local educators with a limited-time discount on breakfast and lunch platters

- Teeny - Owner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As educators, administrators, and school staff across Chicago prepare for the return of students, Smack Dab is offering a practical and community-focused gesture of support. From now through September 30, the Rogers Park-based restaurant is offering a 15% discount on catering orders for any school or educational organization. Eligible groups include public and private schools, early learning centers, after-school programs, and other academic institutions.

The discount can be accessed by placing an order directly through the restaurant's online catering store and entering the promo code SCHOOLBELL at checkout. Orders may be submitted through their own website's online catering platform.

Delivery is available to organizations located within a 10-mile radius of Smack Dab's Rogers Park location. Additional details about delivery, order minimums, and frequently asked catering questions can be found online.

This seasonal initiative supports a range of school-based gatherings, such as welcome breakfasts, teacher in-service days, staff appreciation lunches, and community events. The restaurant's menu features a variety of breakfast and lunch platters suited for both small and mid-sized groups. Commonly ordered options for schools include the Sammie Platter with breakfast sandwiches, the vegetarian-friendly Quiche Platter, and the restaurant's well-known vegan donuts.

A full overview of available platters, pricing, and portion details is published on the Smack Dab Catering Platters page.

Teeny, co-owner of Smack Dab, shared that the idea for this back-to-school offering was sparked by personal experience.“My own child is getting ready for a new school year, and I've had so many conversations with other parents about how everything shifts once summer ends,” she said.“It made me think about the people preparing on the other end, those who make schools run and take care of our children. I couldn't help but wonder how we might support them.”

For any orders requiring accommodations for allergies or dietary needs, Smack Dab offers a brief pre-order consultation to address these requirements. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are always available, and the team works closely with organizers to ensure meals are inclusive and clearly labeled.

“Part of our catering approach is making sure everyone feels included at the table,” Teeny added.“We want schools to know we've got them covered.”

Founded in 2015, Smack Dab has become known throughout Rogers Park not only for its brunch and baked goods, but for its ongoing investment in local community efforts. The restaurant regularly hosts community meals, donates to neighborhood organizations, and operates with a hiring model grounded in equity. Over the past decade, it has contributed more than $80,000 to local initiatives.

The SCHOOLBELL campaign continues that tradition by encouraging schools to order directly, saving on third-party fees while connecting with a neighborhood-based, woman-owned business.

“This is a small way we can participate in the season and give something back to the people doing big, meaningful work every day,” said Teeny.

Teeny Forrester

Smack Dab Chicago

+1 872-241-9111

email us here

