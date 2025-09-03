The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund Brings Vintage WWII Flights To Tri-Cities Regional Airport, Benefiting Local Charities

Fly For Foundations returns Sept. 20 at Tri-Cities Regional Airport with vintage WWII flights. Donations aid Magnolia Project, Smile Foster & Frontier Health.

- Rick ManteiBLOUNTVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund is proud to announce the upcoming Fly For Foundations event, taking place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, Tennessee. This unique community fundraiser invites attendees to step back in time and experience the thrill of flying in a vintage World War II aircraft, all while supporting organizations dedicated to strengthening the region.Proceeds from the event will directly benefit three local nonprofits: The Magnolia Project, Smile Foster Closet, and Frontier Health. These organizations provide critical services to families, children, and individuals throughout the community.“Fly For Foundations is about more than just aviation-it's about history, service, and giving back,” said Rick Mantei, founder of The Mantei Charitable Fund.“Every flight helps fuel programs that change lives in our community.”Event Details:- Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025- Location: 350 Aviation Dr, Blountville, TN 37663 (Enter through Tri-City Aviation, not the commercial terminal)- Registration: Call 800-238-3553 to reserve a flight time (charitable donation required; limit two per family)Community members are encouraged to attend, even if they do not take a flight. Visitors can enjoy the historic aircraft on display, meet the pilots, and celebrate a day dedicated to honoring veterans and uplifting local nonprofits.The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund has hosted numerous aviation-themed fundraisers across the Southeast, bringing together history, philanthropy, and community spirit. Through events like Fly For Foundations, the Fund continues its mission to preserve aviation history, honor veterans, and support charitable causes that make a lasting difference.

Rick Mantei

The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund

+1 800-238-3553

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.