Water Tower Research (WTR) Adds James Kisner As Managing Director Technology

St. Petersburg, FL, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research LLC ( ) is modernizing investor relations with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of investor relations services, research-driven content and communications, and investor engagement. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that James Kisner has joined the firm as Managing Director – Technology.

Shawn Severson, WTR CEO and Co-Founder, said,“We are delighted to welcome James to WTR as we continue to grow our team of leading equity research analysts. His extensive background as both a highly respected sell-side analyst and a senior investor relations executive adds a unique perspective that will enhance the depth and quality of our research. James's proven track record of delivering insight and leadership across the technology sector will be invaluable to our clients and the broader investment community.”

James has more than 15 years of experience in technology, finance, and investor relations. He spent 12 years as a sell-side equity research analyst at Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, and Loop Capital, covering companies in the technology sector. He was recognized by Institutional Investor as a Rising Star in three categories and received an Honorable Mention in Telecom and Network Equipment. Following his sell-side career, he held senior leadership roles in investor relations and financial planning at Supermicro and Backblaze. At Supermicro, he served as VP of Investor Relations and led an overhaul of investor messaging after a financial restatement and delisting. At Backblaze, he served as VP of Investor Relations and Financial Planning and led the company's 2021 IPO.

James holds an MBA, with honors, in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a BA, summa cum laude, in economics, mathematics, and political science from Indiana University. He is a CFA® charterholder and has passed the Society of Actuaries' Financial Mathematics (Exam FM).

