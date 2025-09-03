HACIA Launches Clean Energy Contractor Incubator Program

- HACIA Executive Director Jacqueline GomezCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA) has been awarded a grant under Illinois' Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) to launch the Clean Energy Contractor Incubator Program .This initiative will empower small- and mid-sized construction firms to grow and thrive within Illinois' rapidly expanding clean energy economy.HACIA has been assigned as a Hub serving the West and Southwest sides of Chicago, delivering vital support to construction professionals in underrepresented or historically disinvested communities. This hub is part of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DECO) $21 million investment in establishing 14 total community-based Contractor Incubator Hubs across the state. Other locations include Aurora, Rockford and Joliet.Small- to mid-sized construction firms and nonprofits are eligible to participate in the incubator program if:.They are majority-owned or led by individuals from historically disinvested or underrepresented communities (including R3 and environmental justice areas)..Have previously participated in state-sponsored clean energy training programs.“The CEJA Clean Energy Contractor Incubator grant empowers HACIA to open doors for underserved communities and position them as leaders in Illinois' clean energy sector,” said HACIA Executive Director Jacqueline Gomez.“In addition to helping firms compete, this initiative will ensure that small and mid-sized businesses have a seat at the table as our state builds a more sustainable and inclusive future. We're honored to have a pivotal role in the growth of our industry.”With this expansion, DECO's new Clean Energy Contractor Incubator aligns with CEJA's broader investment strategy to grow Illinois' clean energy economy.The state is also investing in workforce development, contractor business growth, and community support initiatives.Applications are now open. Space is limited. To learn more or apply, visit:About HACIAFor over 40 years, the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA) has been a leader in promoting equitable access and capacity building for diverse firms within the construction industry. Through advocacy, workforce training, and technical assistance, HACIA creates meaningful opportunities for underrepresented professionals in the region.###

