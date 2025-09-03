San Diego Based Private Equity Firm Verde Equity Partners Acquires English Garden Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strengthening Sacramento's Green Spaces

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Verde Equity Partners (“Verde”), a private equity firm dedicated to building lasting businesses in the commercial property services industry, today announced the acquisition of English Garden Care, a respected provider of landscaping and garden management services in Sacramento, California.

For more than three decades, English Garden Care has been known for its commitment to quality, customer care, and the thoughtful stewardship of Sacramento's landscapes. From residential communities to large commercial and municipal properties, the company has helped shape and preserve the region's natural beauty.

“English Garden Care has set the standard for landscaping in Sacramento,” said Tom Heaviland, CEO of Verde Property Services.“We are honored to partner with a company that not only delivers exceptional service, but also enhances the communities where people live and work. Together, we look forward to continuing that tradition while bringing new resources to support growth and innovation.”

The partnership with Verde ensures English Garden Care will have access to expanded operational expertise, investment in technology, and additional capacity to meet the growing demand for sustainable landscaping solutions. Clients can expect the same trusted team and high level of service they have always received - with even greater capabilities ahead.

About English Garden Care

English Garden Care is a Sacramento-based landscaping company providing professional garden and landscape services for residential communities, commercial, and municipal clients. Known for its quality, reliability, and customer-first approach, English Garden Care has been beautifying and maintaining properties in Northern California for more than 30 years.

About Verde Equity Partners

Verde Equity Partners is a San Diego–based private equity firm focused on partnering with strong local businesses to help them grow and thrive. With a commitment to community, operational excellence, and sustainable growth, Verde works hand-in-hand with management teams to expand opportunities while preserving the culture and values that make each company unique.

The acquisition was supported by Mizzen Capital, a direct lending platform providing loans to U.S. based small businesses from both SBIC and non-SBIC funds. Mizzen Capital focuses primarily on companies that provide essential goods and services in non-cyclical industries including manufacturing, business and healthcare services, IT, software, and energy transition. Mizzen Capital invests alongside owners, managers and sponsors to provide capital for working capital, growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal counsel to Verde Equity Partners with its M&A team led by Anthony Arnold and Victoria Rockefeller, and its Private Credit Team led by M. Shams Billah and Alexander Gordon.

For more information about Verde Property Services, Verde Equity Partners and the acquisition of English Garden Care, please visit or contact our Investor Relations team at ... or at 619.492.0101.

Media Contact:

Alan Baca

Verde Equity Partners

619.492.0101

...

Alan Baca

Verde Equity Partners

+1 619.492.0101

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.