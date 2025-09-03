Anatotemp® Expands Anatotempsc Tibase® Line With New Internal Torx Connection
AnatotempSC TiBase Internal Torx Connection
Enhancing digital workflows with broader compatibility and precision for today's clinicians.The Internal Torx connection offers greater versatility and reinforces our commitment to delivering simple, efficient solutions that elevate digital implant workflows.” - Terry B. Philibin DDS, MS, MBA, President and CEOYOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anatotemp®, a trusted name in anatomic dental implant healing abutments, proudly announces the expansion of its AnatotempSC TiBase® line with the introduction of the Internal Torx connection . This latest addition, featuring a TorcFitTM-style interface compatible with the Straumann TorcFitTM connection, allows more clinicians to adopt a fully digital, single-component solution in their restorative workflows.
The AnatotempSC TiBase® is a fourth-generation innovation that combines a healing abutment and scan body into one component. Its dual-purpose design eliminates the need to remove the healing abutment for intraoral scanning or impression-taking-streamlining clinical steps, preserving soft tissue architecture, and improving the patient experience. The SC TiBase delivers a pre-contoured emergence profile, supports optimal gingival shaping, and enhances digital accuracy from surgery to final restoration.
With the addition of the Internal Torx connection, the AnatotempSC TiBase® is now compatible with a broader range of implant systems-enhancing clinical versatility while preserving the precision, stability, and ease of use that define the Anatotemp® brand.
“We continue to expand the AnatotempSC TiBase line to meet the evolving needs of today's implant surgeon and restorative dentist,” said Terry B. Philibin, DDS, MS, MBA, President and CEO of Anatotemp®.“The Internal Torx connection offers greater versatility and reinforces our commitment to delivering simple, efficient solutions that elevate digital implant workflows .”
All AnatotempSC TiBase® components are gold anodized to support improved tissue response. The system features a concave initial emergence profile for ideal tissue contouring, along with radiographic and digital confirmation of complete seating. Components are compatible with leading CAD/CAM and intraoral scanning systems, providing clinicians with a seamless, end-to-end restorative experience.
Anatotemp® remains dedicated to designing next-generation components that simplify implant procedures, reduce chair time, and support long-term clinical success.
For more information on the AnatotempSC TiBase® line and the new Internal Torx connection, visit .
AnatotempSC TiBase Anatomic Dental Implant Healing Abutment and Scan Body
