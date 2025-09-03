Organic Personal Care And Cosmetic Products Market Is To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach USD 33.39 Billion By 2031, Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The global organic personal care and cosmetic products market size is expected to reach $58,615.6 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market generated $33,396.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $58,615.6 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Report Sample PDF:The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market based on product type, consumer, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants determine the sub-segments to be tapped into to achieve growth in the coming years.By product type, the skin care segment held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the oral care segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Hair care, makeup & color cosmetics, and others segments are also discussed in the report.By consumer, the women segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. Furthermore, the men segment would display the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.By distribution channel, the drug stores segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. On the other hand, the online sales segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, brand outlets, and others (multi-level marketing, concept stores, and others) segments are also studied in the report.Enquire before buying:By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region would display the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market report include Mitsubishi Electric CorporationFuji Electric Co. Ltd.Infineon Technologies AGRohm Semiconductor (Rohm Co. Ltd.)STMicroelectronics N.V.Microchip Technology Inc.Texas Instruments IncorporatedToshiba Electronic Devices & Storage CorporationRenesas Electronics CorporationSilan Semiconductor Manufacturing GroupProcure Complete Report (110 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Trending Reports in Consumer Goods IndustryOnline Beauty And Personal Care MarketOrganic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products MarketIndustrial Protective Footwear Market

