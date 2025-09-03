Caremore Health Forms Partnership With Verda Health Plan Of Arizona To Bring Healthcare Services To Hispanic, Asian And Arab American Communities In Maricopa County, Arizona

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The two companies will work together to bring robust healthcare offerings to the county's Medicare-eligible residents in time for the Annual Enrollment Period

PHOENIX, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMore Health (“CareMore” of the“Company), a Mosaic Health company, and leading provider of integrated medical care with a robust network of Arizona-based healthcare providers, today announced a new partnership with Verda Health Plan of Arizona (“Verda”), an innovative New Kind of Medicare Advantage Plan with Chronic Special Need Plan (C-SNP) committed to making healthcare easily and equitably accessed by all Arizonans. Through this partnership, Verda will provide its tailored Medicare Advantage Plan to underserved populations in Maricopa County, Arizona, and connect them with CareMore's local network of providers to deliver high-quality, culturally sensitive and attuned healthcare services. The partnership arrives in time for the start of Medicare's 2026 Annual Enrollment Period.

Verda Health Plan is a purpose-built Medicare Advantage Plan dedicated to meeting the needs of all Medicare-eligible individuals, particularly within the Hispanic, Asian, and Arab American populations in under-resourced areas. Verda offers two products : the first is Verda Noble Care, available during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (October 15th through December 7th) and Open Enrollment (January 1 through March 31) for a one time change from plan to plan. Those who have recently aged into eligibility or qualify through other special enrollment periods are also welcomed to join. The second product is Verda Noble Chronic Care is available year-round for individuals with qualifying chronic conditions, including diabetes, congestive heart failure and cardiovascular disorders.

CareMore Health is a patient-centered care model that prioritizes patients' needs, values, and preferences, leveraging deep clinical expertise and decades of experience in coordinating care for seniors-an approach that closely aligns with the vision and mission of Verda's founders,” said Frank Vo, President and CEO of Verda Healthcare , parent company of Verda Health Plan of Arizona.“Their values align strongly with our own ensuring that people from all backgrounds can access personalized, high-quality healthcare. Together, we can create a better path forward for the communities we serve.

“Our team has always been committed to bringing the highest quality, personalized healthcare services to all those who need it within the many communities we serve. Maricopa County, Arizona's most populous county, is home to countless Medicare-eligible individuals in underserved communities,” said Sam Wald, CEO of CareMore Health.“Through this partnership with Verda, we'll be able to better engage with these communities, providing bespoke healthcare services across medical, physical, emotional, social and cultural factors to those who need it, by integrating our expansive network of local providers.”

About Verda Health Plan of Arizona

Verda Health Plan of Arizona is a pioneering New Kind of Medicare Advantage health plan focused on improving access and outcomes in underserved, multi-ethnic communities. Through community-based partnerships and culturally sensitive care models, Verda aims to redefine the Medicare experience for seniors across the United States.



About CareMore Health

CareMore Health, a Mosaic Health company, is founded on the principles of an integrated care delivery system that harnesses the power of a physician-led approach to understand individuals' health challenges and goals across primary care and chronic diseases. An integrated care model focused on care coordination to proactively address medical, physical, nutritional, behavioral and social drivers of a patient's health journey. CareMore has been recognized for its innovative clinical care model, expertise with managing chronic conditions, preventive and wellness programs and value-based care, that results in the best possible patient outcomes, while being cost effective. This unique approach to care delivery helps individuals achieve better health outcomes and provide simple, easy access to quality care, while being cost effective. CareMore Health operates in seven states and serves over 70,000 Medicaid, Medicare, and Commercial patients.

To learn more, go to .

About Mosaic Health

Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform focused on expanding access to comprehensive primary care for consumers with coverage across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. The Business Units which comprise Mosaic Health, including apree health, Millennium Physician Group, and CareMore Health, are multi-payer and serve nearly one million consumers across 19 states, providing them with access to high quality primary care, integrated care teams, personalized navigation, expanded digital access, and specialized services for higher-need populations. Through Mosaic Health, health plans and employers have an even stronger care provider partner that delivers affordability and superior experiences for their members and employees, including value-based primary care capacity integrated with digital patient engagement and navigation. Each of the companies within Mosaic Health provide unique offerings that together promise to improve individuals' health and wellbeing, while helping care providers deliver higher quality care. For more information, please visit or follow Mosaic Health on LinkedIn .

