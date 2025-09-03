Ascendo AI Demonstrates Agentic AI That Turns Knowledge Into Action At Field Service East, Orlando

Your AI Service copilot

Freudenberg Battery Power Systems

EDF Power Solutions

Ascendo AI

Ascendo AI showcased its practical, agentic AI solutions for field service at Field Service East in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ascendo AI showcased its practical, agentic AI solutions for field service at Field Service East in Orlando, demonstrating how the technology helps professionals turn knowledge into action improving repair readiness, accelerating resolutions, impactful training and enabling leaders to make data-driven operational adjustments.EDF Power Solutions and Freudenberg e-Power Systems shared real-world examples of how Agentic AI is quietly transforming their operations: turning knowledge into actionable game plans, fixing issues more intelligently, enhancing training through intuitive experiences, and giving leaders clearer operational insights to prioritize what truly matters.In Track B, Gaurav Iyer of Freudenberg Battery Power Systems unveiled how predictive service is shifting customer expectations; from reactive to preemptive.EDF Power Solutions highlighted the adoption of SAP Field Service Management (SAP FSM) with Ascendo AI, noting that the integration is available as an extension from the SAP Store. During live sessions, they demonstrated how the solution brings advanced capabilities directly into SAP FSM.In the morning session, CEO Karpagam Narayanan led an engaging innovation theater, showcasing cutting-edge solutions designed to support attendees' service ambitions. The Ascendo AI extension empowers dispatchers with an embedded search agent inside each activity, enabling them to generate repair game plans and recommend the best procedures and parts for reliable outcomes.Key demonstrations and capabilities shown at Field Service East included:. Technician readiness by frequency of use: Insights that tell technicians what they should plan to have on hand to complete a repair, based on frequency of use.. SAP FSM integration: A seamless SAP Store extension enabling dispatchers to leverage Ascendo AI's search agent within each activity to produce action plans and parts recommendations.. Mobile, field-ready AI agents: AI agents connected to service manuals and past service records accessible within the SAP Field Service Management mobile application, allowing technicians to fetch detailed, site-specific resolutions while on location.. No-code knowledge integration: Corrective workflows made smarter and more efficient through zero-code integration with knowledge sources, extensions that perform specific operations, and conversational help built on SAP cloud and mobile platforms.. Cognitive knowledge generation: An AI agent designed to create new content such as safety procedures, expanding use cases beyond resolution into documentation and operational knowledge creation.Karpagam Narayanan, CEO of Ascendo AI, underscored the company's approach to responsibly accelerating field service transformation:“So that is something that is very critical and we want to make sure that privacy was taken care of. And of course, it's gone as the era where you are thinking about just resolution in terms of surfacing knowledge. Now you can actually move fast from surfacing knowledge to creating new knowledge. And that creation of new knowledge can be complex, technical documents complex, SO PS, MO, PS, etcetera. So think about just outside of resolution and think about multiple other use cases within service because there is a lot that can be done.”The Field Service East demonstrations made clear how Ascendo AI's agentic approach moves organizations from static knowledge repositories to dynamic, operational intelligence: assisting technicians in the field, helping dispatchers plan more accurately, enabling leaders with actionable insights, and generating new, structured content where it's needed.At Field Service East, the true impact of Ascendo AI was best reflected through our customers' voices proving that real-world results speak louder than promises. We're proud of what our team has accomplished.For 15-min chat:

Karpagam Narayanan

Ascendo AI

+1 650-440-7663

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Glimpses from Field Service East

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.