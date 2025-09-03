Young Spectators Theater Marks Opening Of New Season

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators held a large-scale meeting of its collective to mark the beginning of the 98th theater season, Azernews reports. The event was organized to bring the team together and celebrate the start of another exciting year.

At the meeting, the theater's director, Naida Ismayilzadeh, congratulated the staff on the beginning of the new season and wished them success in their creative endeavors. The director spoke about the importance of the theater team's work process and the new stage productions planned for the upcoming year.

"Last season, the theater presented seven new plays. Additionally, the theater successfully toured to regions and festivals. In the coming months, rehearsals are planned for a stage adaptation of Mirza Fatali Akhundov's play Haji Gara, as well as a performance based on the children's story Kulluja," the director added.

Following that, the theater's leadership and staff congratulated Tamilla Aliyeva, a worker from the costume department, on her 65th anniversary.

Representatives from the theater's partners, including the Sabail District Executive Authority, the Trade Union of Cultural Workers, Zafar Support for Martyrs Families Public Union, and the Great Return Youth Organization Public Union, attended the meeting.

The theater's creative team was awarded certificates and prizes established by the partners for their productive work.

Moreover, Applause Award, established by the Azerbaijan State Academic Young Spectators Theater, was presented to some members of the creative team of the theater's most memorable and successful performance of the past season, Shah Abbas Name.

Recall that the theater will open the new season on September 19 with the play Faded Flowers.

With its rich history and experience, Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators has earned immense admiration and affection from art lovers.

The Baku Children's Theater officially began its operations on September 20, 1928, following a decree from the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan. The first actors and directors of the theater included Aghadadash Gurbanov, Mammadaga Dadashov, Yusif Eminli, Mina Abdullayeva, Yusif Dadashov, Susanna Majidova, Cavahir Iskandarov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Huseynagha Sadikhov, Karim Hasanov, Zafar Nematov, Maharram Hashimov, Alimammad Atayev, and others.

The Russian section of the theater was launched on November 6, 1928, with the play Five People by N. Smirnov and S. Serbakov, while the Azerbaijani section opened on January 30, 1930, with Against the Red Tie by N. Ivanter.

On July 18, 1936, the Baku Children's Theater was renamed the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators by a decree of the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan.

The theater's collective earned widespread recognition, winning the best antique performance award at the XII International Festival of Antique Art in Simferopol, held from June 4-11, 2010, for their performance of G. Figueredo's Aesop.

In February 2011, the theater performed Othello at the 32nd International Festival Fajr in Kurgan, Iran, where they returned home with great success.

By decision No. 41 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated March 19, 2009, the Azerbaijan State Youth Theater, along with the Baku Camera Theater, was merged into the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators. After significant renovation and modernization in April of the same year, the theater resumed its operations in a newly equipped building with updated technologies and a modern design.

The theater actively participates in promoting Azerbaijan's cultural achievements, showcasing its work at numerous prestigious festivals, including the first Sheki International Theater Festival, the 19th Belaya Veja ("White Castle") International Theater Festival, the first International Martin McDonagh Festival, the 17th Black Sea International Theater Festival, and the 5th International Theater Festival Northern Meetings, among others.

Throughout its history, the theater has successfully staged a wide range of important productions, such as Sheikh Sanan (Huseyn Javid), Aydin (Jafar Jabbarli), Road to Mekkah (Jalil Mammadguluzadeh), Cherry Garden (Anton Chekhov), Othello (William Shakespeare), Aesop (Guillermo Figueredo), Hekayati Khirs Gouldour Basan (Mirza Fatali Akhundov), Victoria (Hamsun), The Trick of the Witch (Y. Schwartz), Aladdin's Magic Lamp (Arabic Folk Tale), The Last Train or Dogs (I. Fahmi, O. Kazimi), Nutcracker (E.T.A. Hoffmann), and Sleeping Beauty.