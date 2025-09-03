Lexisnexis Announces Protégétm AI Assistant In Patentsight+TM To Accelerate Strategic IP Decision Making

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IP Teams and Business Leaders Can Simplify and Accelerate Interaction with Trusted Patent Analytics Using Natural Language

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional , a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, today announced ProtégéTM in LexisNexis® PatentSight+TM, an intuitive AI assistant for the flagship patent analytics platform. Built for intellectual property professionals and innovation-focused business leaders, Protégé in PatentSight+TM enables users to ask questions in plain language and receive fast, structured, visual answers drawn from global patent data and scientifically validated metrics.

“Protégé in PatentSight+ will transform the way our customers interact with patent data,” said Andrew Matuch, President, LexisNexis® Reed Tech & Intellectual Property Solutions.“By making it easy to ask questions and get meaningful answers, Protégé helps IP professionals focus on strategy instead of groundwork. It brings the power of PatentSight+ to more users and enables smarter, faster decision-making across the business.”

Built to reduce the friction of traditional patent analysis, Protégé removes the need for users to manually construct queries, apply filters, or select comparison dimensions. It interprets business questions in context, retrieves the right data slices from PatentSight+, and delivers visual insights enriched with meaningful explanations. This helps teams move faster from question to strategy without compromising analytical rigor.

Unlike generic AI chatbots, Protégé is purpose-built to support strategic business decisions based on the structured, high-quality data and advanced analytics that PatentSight+ has pioneered. Users can type questions such as:



“What are the top M&A targets in the biotech space?”

“How has the 5G patent landscape been evolving over time?”

“Who are potential licensing partners for my battery technology?” “What opportunities do I have to reduce patent portfolio fees?”

Protégé interprets the user's question, applies IP-specific analytical logic, and quickly returns decision-ready insights. Each answer is accompanied by the full search query used, so it can be fully reproduced within LexisNexis PatentSight+.

Protégé leverages the PatentSight+ harmonized global database, which contains more than 90 million patent family records and is enriched with ownership normalization, legal-status tracking, and more than 100 attributes and measures, including the industry-trusted Patent Asset Index. The results are presented in clear, boardroom-ready visualizations, and they carry the industry-wide trust and credibility that has been relied on in litigation, financial reporting, regulatory filings, and boardroom decisions.

Click to see how it works:

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=e311fdef-272b-44a8-9000-19d4304f317c&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="517" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e311fdef-272b-44a8-9000-19d4304f317c/picture1-64752-1024x662.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Picture1_64752-1024x662.png" width="800" />

Protégé is designed not only for IP teams but also for stakeholders in R&D, strategy, and corporate development. Its intuitive experience unlocks access to advanced patent insights for a wider range of decision-makers, enabling cross-functional teams to evaluate markets, benchmark innovation, and align IP assets with business strategy.

Executives from LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions will demo Protégé at major industry events over the coming months, including the IPO Annual Meeting and the IP Dealmakers AI+Em Tech in the United States, the Patent Information Fair and Conference in Tokyo, the China Intellectual Property Annual Conference in Beijing, the PATent INformation EXpo and the KINPA Conference in Seoul, and the IP Service World in Germany.

Protégé in PatentSight+ will be available in October as part of a commercial preview offered to current PatentSight+ customers and members of the LexisNexis AI Insider program with general availability expected in November 2025.

Future modules will expand Protégé's strategic scope to include prosecution data and SEP integration, personalized team workflows, advanced technology-definition workflows, and options for custom data integration.

