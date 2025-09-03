Wellspan Health Announces New Collaboration With General Catalyst's Health Assurance Transformation Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New collaboration builds on 2023 healthcare transformation partnership

York, Pa., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health today announced a new collaboration with General Catalyst's Health Assurance Transformation Company (HATCo), representing an expansion of a strategic partnership started in 2023.

Under the new initiative, WellSpan Health becomes the first Transformation Partner to HATCo, leveraging HATCo's unparalleled access to technology and know-how alongside WellSpan's proven expertise in healthcare technology in a real-world setting. WellSpan and HATCo will work together to modernize and transform healthcare delivery through the development of new AI technologies, creating abundance and building resilience to help improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

"At WellSpan, we're driving transformation from the inside out, leveraging our team's deep clinical expertise and proven innovation capabilities to reimagine how care is delivered,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health.“What originated as idea sharing and access to emerging start-up innovations has evolved into this new and expanded collaboration, representing a comprehensive co-creation partnership where we're jointly developing and scaling breakthrough solutions. This partnership will serve as a cornerstone of our five-year strategy to simplify and personalize healthcare for our patients and clinical teams.”

“WellSpan exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking health system partner we need to make health assurance a reality for all Americans,” said Hemant Taneja, CEO, General Catalyst.“True healthcare transformation happens when we collaborate deeply with proven industry leaders, sharing both risks and rewards while maintaining an unwavering commitment to better patient outcomes and care team experiences. This partnership demonstrates that purposeful alignment of technology, capital, and clinical expertise can produce scalable solutions that deliver greater value at lower costs for all stakeholders."

"Our Transformation Partnership with WellSpan demonstrates how health systems and technology partners can work together to build the infrastructure for health assurance,” said Daryl Tol, president, Health Assurance Transformation Company. "The solutions we develop together have the potential to strengthen WellSpan and offer a model that other health systems can learn from as they work to improve outcomes, manage costs, and support the wellbeing of their care teams.”

The collaboration targets three critical areas: workforce transformation through automation of administrative tasks and advanced digital tools that enable staff to focus on patient care; personalized and proactive care delivery using data analytics, AI, and digital health innovations to improve outcomes; and financial sustainability by developing adaptive strategies to navigate reimbursement changes, cost pressures, and industry disruptions while maintaining community service capacity.

The collaboration aims to reclaim more than 400,000 clinical hours annually as a direct result of AI applications, enabling WellSpan team members to focus more time on caring for patients, and targets double-digit business performance improvements over the next five years.

WellSpan's healthcare transformation partnership with General Catalyst began with an initial focus on developing sustainable solutions to persistent staffing shortages affecting both healthcare access and workforce wellbeing. Since then, WellSpan has successfully collaborated with multiple General Catalyst portfolio companies, including Aidoc and Hippocratic AI , to integrate AI-powered tools into clinical workflows and enhance operational efficiency.

