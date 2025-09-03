Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Australia Sanctions 14 Russian Nationals Over Ukraine Conflict

Australia Sanctions 14 Russian Nationals Over Ukraine Conflict


2025-09-03 08:05:52
(MENAFN) Australia announced on Wednesday it would impose new sanctions on 14 Russian nationals, accusing them of playing key roles in the ongoing war in Ukraine and the suppression of political dissent within Russia.

“The Australian Government is imposing further targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against 14 individuals responsible for silencing political expression in Russia, as well as enabling the illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in an official statement.

Wong condemned Russia’s actions, specifically its "intimidation and reprisals against civil society and human rights defenders," and called on Moscow to meet its "international human rights obligations."

“The human rights situation in Russia continues to deteriorate with violent crackdowns aimed at suppressing human rights and anti-war advocacy,” she added.

The sanctions, she explained, are part of Australia’s broader, ongoing efforts to target Russian officials and entities linked to the war, a strategy that followed the "poisoning, mistreatment and death of Alexei Navalny."

On Wednesday, Wong also announced she would meet with Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. "Russia failed to undertake an independent and transparent investigation into Mr. Navalny’s death, and Australia holds President Putin and the Russian Government responsible," Wong stated.

She praised Navalnaya as a "fearless voice for democracy in Russia" who continues her advocacy "at immense personal cost," and pledged to reflect on the late opposition figure's "sacrifice and enduring legacy in the fight for freedom and justice."

MENAFN03092025000045017169ID1110011592

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search