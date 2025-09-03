Echobit Secures Czech VASP License And Partners With Coinone To Enhance Crypto Deposit And Withdrawal Services
European Expansion with Czech VASP License
The Czech VASP license grants Echobi the legal authority to operate virtual asset trading and custody services in the Czech Republic and multiple EU member states. This strengthens the platform's regulatory credentials, enhances risk management capabilities, and ensures a safer, more trusted environment for global users.
Leveraging the Czech Republic's established regulatory framework and vibrant blockchain ecosystem, Echobit plans to expand into key European markets such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands, forging partnerships with local payment providers, Web3 projects, infrastructure companies, and compliance institutions to build a sustainable digital asset ecosystem.
Strengthening Crypto Deposit and Withdrawal Services with Coinone
In Asia, Echobit has partnered with FIU-registered Coinone to create a direct crypto exchange and transfer channel, providing users with fast, secure, and fully compliant local deposit and withdrawal services.
Echobit has also joined the CODE compliance alliance, initiated by Coinone, Upbit, and Bithumb, enabling blockchain address verification and transparent data sharing to strengthen AML and KYC compliance.
By advancing regulatory progress in both Europe and Korea, Echobit demonstrates strong execution of its global strategy and builds a foundation for sustainable growth across diverse regulatory landscapes. The company will continue collaborating with local partners, regulators, and industry alliances to drive compliance, standardization, and connectivity in the global crypto financial infrastructure.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.
