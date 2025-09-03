Istios Health Partners With Infectious Diseases Associates Of Central Virginia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Istios Health Partners with Infectious Disease Associates of Central Virginia to Expand its national network of Infectious Disease specialists' groups and research sites.

PHOENIX, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istios Health, a healthcare technology company transforming infectious disease (ID) and related care through integrated clinical services, real-world data, and research-enabled networks, today announced a strategic partnership with Infectious Disease Associates of Central Virginia (“IDACV”), a leading infectious disease practice and research organization serving patients across central Virginia.

This partnership further accelerates Istios Health's dual mission of advancing drug discovery and development through a network of clinical research sites while delivering high-quality, virtual infectious disease care to close gaps in access. By joining Istios, IDACV will expand its research portfolio, increase patient access to clinical trials, and accelerate the translation of real-world data into clinical practice.

“This partnership represents an exciting step in building a truly national network of infectious disease specialists united around research, innovation, and quality patient care,” said Nikos Nikolopoulos, Co-founder and CEO of Istios Health.“IDACVs respected physicians, strong community ties, and proven track record in both care delivery and research make them a natural fit for the Istios platform,” added Nicholas Carlucci, Co-founder and COO of Istios Health.

As part of the collaboration, IDACV will continue to operate independently while leveraging Istios Health's shared infrastructure, including its ID Navigator platform, which supports seamless specialty care coordination and enables efficient participation in clinical trials and real-world evidence programs. Together, the organizations will help research sponsors engage more diverse patient populations, accelerating the development of new treatments for complex infectious diseases.

“We see this as a tremendous opportunity to enhance the care we provide our patients while playing a larger role in shaping the future of infectious disease medicine” said Dr. Brennan, a lead physician at IDACV.“Partnering with Istios allows us to bring more research opportunities to Virginia, expand access to innovative therapies, and contribute meaningfully to national efforts against infectious threats” said Dr. Joseph Saabiye, partner and lead physician investigator at IDACV.

About Istios Health

Istios Health is a healthcare technology and services company focused on delivering virtual infectious disease care, enabling physician collaboration, and accelerating clinical research through a nationwide, tech-enabled ID network. By integrating telehealth, real-world evidence, and clinical infrastructure, Istios Health improves care quality, expands access, and drives innovation in infectious disease medicine. Its research division partners with sponsors and clinical research organizations to bring cutting-edge treatments to patients and generate actionable data to advance the field. Istios Health manages a network of 7 clinical research sites across several states.

About Infectious Disease Associates of Central Virginia

Based in central Virginia, IDACV delivers comprehensive infectious disease care across hospitals, outpatient clinics, and four infusion centers. Its physicians are board-certified in infectious disease and internal medicine, offering expertise in infection management, IV infusion therapy, chronic disease management, HIV and hepatitis treatment, and clinical infectious disease research. IDACV's dedicated research team has participated in numerous clinical trials, contributing to the development of innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and strengthen community health.

