Bitcoin Continues Its Recent Fall. Market Awaits US Jobs Report On Friday

Bitcoin extended its recent losses last week, falling 4% to as low as $107,300 before recovering slightly to trade around $111,000 at the time of writing. With September historically being a weak month for the world's largest cryptocurrency , further downside could be on the horizon.

Altcoins were not spared, with the total market capitalization excluding bitcoin slipping 8% over the same period.

Cronos $CRO has been one of the biggest movers in the crypto space in the last week, up 70%, following the announcement that Trump Media will introduce a rewards system on the Truth Social and Truth+ platforms that will use $CRO as a utility token.

In addition, a new venture called Trump Media Group CRO Strategy was announced, which will act as a treasury-style company, designed to accumulate CRO tokens using its estimated $6.4 billion backing.

Discover more here:

The Ether Machine raises further 150,000 ETH

The Ether Machine, a crypto infrastructure firm preparing to go public via SPAC merger, announced today that it has secured a private placement in the form of 150,000 ETH , approximately $654 million.

This additional investment brings the total ethereum owned by or committed to the firm to 495,362 ETH , approximately $2.16 billion at time of writing, with $367 million dollars also remaining for future ethereum acquisitions.

Unlike passive asset funds or ETFs, The Ether Machine will use its ethereum to actively generate yield via staking, DeFi protocols and providing institutional infrastructure services like validator operations and block-building tools.

Even though it is not public yet, The Ether Machine is already one of the largest holders of ETH , although still some way behind BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) who holds a reported 1.713 million ETH valued at approximately $7.4 billion.

The intention from The Ether Machine to acquire ethereum , as well as an increasing number of corporate entities buying ethereum could be positive for the digital asset price going forward. Not forgetting also that the Ethereum network has a burning mechanism, as well as a growing amount of ethereum locked in staking and DeFi applications which can also contribute to price appreciation.

Contacts:

...

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 38 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we've created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro , you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre her for our latest news.

eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)'s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Its registered office and its principal place of business is at Office 207 and 208, 15th Floor Floor, Al Sarab Tower, ADGM Square , Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient's investment objectives or financial situation and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.