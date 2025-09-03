IOA Welcomes Full Resumption Of Partnership With IOC And Olympic Solidarity Programmes
"This milestone reflects the significant governance reforms and progress achieved within Indian sport in recent months,' IOA said in a statement.
In a letter addressed to the president IOA, the IOC commended the positive measures taken by the IOA and the Government of India to strengthen the sporting ecosystem and support athletes at every level, from grassroots to elite.
The IOC highlighted two key developments: the formal appointment of Raghuram lyer as the IOA's Chief Executive Officer and the adoption of the National Sports Governance Act by the Government of India-both seen as pivotal steps in building a stronger foundation for sport in the country.
With the reinstatement of Olympic Solidarity programmes, India's athletes stand to be the greatest beneficiaries. The renewed support will provide direct funding and development opportunities to assist in training, preparation, and participation in the Olympic Games and other major international competitions.
IOA chief P.T. Usha described the announcement as a landmark moment for Indian sport, and stated, "This reflects our shared commitment from the IOA to the Government of India, under the new and transformative sports legislation-to uphold the highest standards of governance in sport. Together, we are shaping a strong and promising future for India's athletes.
"This renewed partnership with the IOC will play a vital role in helping our athletes realise their Olympic aspirations. We sincerely thank the lOC for its continued trust, support, and guidance."
Earlier, with infighting within the Indian Olympic Association disrupting elections, the International Olympic Committee had suspended all payments to be made to the Indian body.
