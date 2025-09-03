Prettygreen Names New Digital PR Business Director
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Creative communications agency PrettyGreen has appointed Louise Ali as its new digital PR business director to shape and grow its digital PR offering, building on the agency's PR and comms foundations. Ali will play a key role in the continued growth of the agency as it continues momentum following a series of new business wins and market expansion, it said in a statement.
Ali will be responsible for leading the agency's further expansion into digital PR delivering measurable value in search across the digital ecosystem for clients. She will work closely with the senior leadership team and client teams to elevate online visibility of brands through powerful insight driven campaigns, and play a key role in driving the agency's growth pipeline.
With more than 18 years of experience in marketing, branding and PR, Ali has spent the last decade building and leading digital PR departments from the ground up at agencies including Verve Search, Yard Digital, and Honcho.
Her expertise lies in combining communications and creativity with impactful SEO strategies, helping brands such as GoCompare, Expedia, Sage and VisitScotland grow their online performance.
"My focus will be to shape and grow our digital PR offering, helping to elevate clients' online visibility and commercial impact through search-led storytelling and I'm looking forward to proving what's possible when earned media and digital strategies work seamlessly together. PrettyGreen's purpose-led vision, unity, and energy really resonates with me and I can't wait to get stuck in," said Ali.
"We're thrilled to welcome Louise to the team. Her experience will be invaluable as we build upon and expand the services we're able to offer to clients, which increasingly sees us delivering SEO-conscious campaigns and providing high authority link building, rooted in creativity. Louise has an impressive track record and her passion for developing talent perfectly align with our values," added Sarah Henderson, co-managing director at PrettyGreen.
The news comes shortly after PrettyGreen was picked as the new consumer communications partner for Homesense , following a pitch process.
The partnership will see PrettyGreen deliver PR, influencer and social activity for the brand, which offers a wide range of high-quality and branded homeware for less, all year long. Homesense is the sister brand to TK Maxx, and part of TJX Europe.
