- Darren Yelin, Executive Director Business DevelopmentNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LaborPress Launches Comprehensive Media Services for Vendors to Reach Influential Labor Audiences“LaborPress was created to give voice to the labor movement, to tell the stories often overlooked by traditional media, and to celebrate the strength, solidarity, and daily work of unions and their members,” said Neal Tepel, Founder and Publisher of LaborPress.“As the labor movement continues to grow in visibility and impact, LaborPress is evolving too. Our new media services for vendors are designed to amplify that momentum-connecting values-aligned brands with a powerful and engaged audience while supporting the work and advocacy of unions nationwide.”LaborPress, America's leading source for daily labor news and a trusted voice within the union community, is proud to announce the launch of its expanded Media Services tailored specifically for vendors looking to reach the highly engaged labor market.With over a decade of credibility and influence among union leaders, rank-and-file members, retirees, and labor-aligned decision-makers, LaborPress now offers vendors the opportunity to connect with this niche audience through a full suite of advertising, media, and sponsorship solutions .“Our partners are looking for meaningful ways to reach union members and labor leadership. LaborPress delivers unmatched access through a multi-platform approach combining web, radio, social media, events, and direct outreach,” said Darren Yelin, Executive Director of Business Development at LaborPress.The new vendor-focused media offerings include:.Website banners and display ads across LaborPress.Sponsored content, video features, and thought-leadership podcasts.Dedicated email marketing to curated labor-focused lists.Social media amplification and managed campaigns.Print ad placements in LaborPress Magazine.Sponsorship opportunities at exclusive labor events“Our media platform was built on trust. Vendors who align with the values of the labor movement can now benefit from that trust by engaging our audience in meaningful ways,” added Kerri O'Brien, Executive Director of Strategy and Growth.Founded in 2009, LaborPress continues to serve as a critical bridge between labor stakeholders and mission-aligned brands. As the go-to media outlet for labor news, LaborPress reaches thousands of engaged readers and event participants daily.To explore advertising or sponsorship opportunities, contact:Darren Yelin, Executive Director of Business Development646-522-2420 | ...Dr. Kerri O'Brien, Executive Director of Strategy and Growth602-316-3267 | ...

