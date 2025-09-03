Right-wing opposition chief assaulted in Czech
(MENAFN) Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was briefly hospitalized after being struck on the head during a campaign stop on Monday. The incident occurred in the village of Dobra in eastern Czechia, where Babis, head of the right-leaning ANO party, was meeting with supporters ahead of the October parliamentary elections.
According to party spokesman Martin Vodicka, the attacker hit Babis from behind with a metal object. However, ANO MP Zuzana Ozanova told local outlet iDENS.cz that the weapon used was a walking stick. The assailant, whose identity has not been disclosed, was apprehended by police at the scene. His motive remains unknown.
Babis was taken to the hospital for evaluation and later released. “Thank you all for your support. I hope I’ll be okay,” he posted on X, adding that he would await further medical assessments but had been advised to rest for now. He canceled a campaign event scheduled for Tuesday.
Following the incident, ANO deputy leader Alena Schillerova accused the country’s ruling parties of fueling political hostility. “This is a direct result of their fear-based and divisive campaign,” she stated on X.
Babis, who led the Czech government from 2017 to 2021, has taken a critical stance on military aid to Ukraine and advocates for a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Russia. He has also denied claims of promoting pro-Russian narratives.
