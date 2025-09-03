Ukraine's Air Defense Neutralizes 430 Russian Drones, 14 Kalibr Missiles, And 7 Kh-101 Missiles
Starting at 16:00 on Tuesday, September 2, Russian forces launched a coordinated aerial assault on Ukraine using strike UAVs and missiles launched from both air and sea platforms.
In total, the Air Force's radio-technical units detected and tracked 526 aerial threats: 502 Shahed-type strike drones and various decoy UAVs launched from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea); 16 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea; 8 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace over Saratov region and Krasnodar Krai.Read also: Ukrainian Navy destroys Russian speedboat and seven occupiers – Neizhpapa
The aerial attack was countered by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, drone systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.
As of 09:00 on Wednesday, September 3, preliminary data indicates that air defense forces shot down or suppressed 451 aerial targets: 430 Shahed-type drones and decoy UAVs; 14 Kalibr missiles; 7 Kh-101 missiles.
Impact from three missiles and 69 strike drones was recorded at 14 locations, with debris from intercepted targets falling at the same number of sites.
The Air Force warned that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still present in Ukrainian airspace.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the city of Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region was partially left without electricity and water following a Russian strike.
Photo credit: Ukrainian Air Force
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment