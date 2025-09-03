Ukraine's Air Defense Neutralizes 430 Russian Drones, 14 Kalibr Missiles, And 7 Kh-101 Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

Starting at 16:00 on Tuesday, September 2, Russian forces launched a coordinated aerial assault on Ukraine using strike UAVs and missiles launched from both air and sea platforms.

In total, the Air Force's radio-technical units detected and tracked 526 aerial threats: 502 Shahed-type strike drones and various decoy UAVs launched from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea); 16 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea; 8 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace over Saratov region and Krasnodar Krai.

The aerial attack was countered by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, drone systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on Wednesday, September 3, preliminary data indicates that air defense forces shot down or suppressed 451 aerial targets: 430 Shahed-type drones and decoy UAVs; 14 Kalibr missiles; 7 Kh-101 missiles.

Impact from three missiles and 69 strike drones was recorded at 14 locations, with debris from intercepted targets falling at the same number of sites.

The Air Force warned that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still present in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the city of Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region was partially left without electricity and water following a Russian strike.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Air Force