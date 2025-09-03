Dukhan Bank Organises 'Children's Day At Work' To Promote Financial Awareness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its strategy to strengthen community partnerships and reinforce its institutional values, Dukhan Bank organised a special event titled“Children's Day at Work” in conjunction with the new academic year.

The initiative welcomed employees' children to an exceptional experience designed to familiarise them with the nature of their parents' work at the bank, while also deepening their understanding of the vital role played in serving customers and supporting the institution's growth.

The day featured a diverse programme that included a guided tour of several departments and branches, giving the children the opportunity to learn about banking operations, as well as the digital and financial services offered by the bank. During the tour, the children also observed how various key functions operate; including ATM functionality, the card printing process via Dukhan Bank's smart kiosks, and the steps involved in day-to-day branch operations.

This hands-on experience gave participants a closer look at how the bank serves its customers efficiently and securely through integrated systems and staff collaboration.

The program also included an introductory session covering the basics of money, Islamic banking, and the importance of early saving and financial planning.

As part of the experience, children visited their parents' offices to closely observe their daily responsibilities and the contributions they make to the bank's success and progress, instilling a sense of pride and belonging in the young participants.

The event was not limited to educational activities; it also included recreational and interactive sessions designed to create an atmosphere of joy and fun, striking a balance between learning and entertainment.

The bank's management affirmed that organising this initiative reflects the bank's commitment to its social responsibility and its dedication to fostering positive connections between employees and their families, while also enhancing financial literacy among younger generations.

This contributes to preparing a financially aware generation capable of understanding the principles of banking, as well as the importance of saving and planning for the future.

The event concluded with the distribution of souvenirs to the children in recognition of their participation and the memorable experience they enjoyed throughout the day - leaving a lasting positive impression on all attendees.