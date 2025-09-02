SMSFAST Launches Innovative Temporary Phone Number Service, Introduces Industry-First Deliverability Scores

MENAFN - GetNews) SMSFAST empowers global users with its secure and accessible solution for temporary phone numbers. The new service introduces a groundbreaking feature called deliverability scores to revolutionize online verification and privacy protection.







SMSFAST , a new global platform for temporary phone numbers, has officially launched, giving users a more reliable and transparent way to receive SMS online. The service introduces deliverability scores , a first-of-its-kind feature designed to solve one of the biggest frustrations with disposable phone numbers: failed verification messages.

Phone number verification has become standard across apps, e-commerce sites, and online platforms. Millions of people turn to temporary phone number providers to protect their privacy and avoid exposing personal numbers. However, users often face delays, failed SMS codes, or numbers that no longer work with certain services. According to SMSFAST's spokesperson, these issues usually occur with temporary numbers that have previously been used to register on other services. This makes the virtual numbers available ineligible for verifications, leaving new users locked out.

SMSFAST is tackling this issue directly by assigning a deliverability score to temporary numbers. SMSFAST rates every temporary number with a score based on its country and specific service used for verification. Through this breakthrough feature, the temporary number provider is able to show users the historical success rate of receiving text verification codes for each number, allowing them to filter and sort numbers by these scores and giving them confidence in their choice.

SMSFAST's real-time dashboard gives users full visibility of the services, countries, prices, deliverability scores, and the number of temporary numbers available for purchase. On the platform, users will be able to register for any online service or app by choosing the service they need SMS verification for, selecting their desired country for the temporary number from the over 190 countries available, and making their purchase.

SMSFAST offers two ways to purchase a temporary number:

The first way is Rent-a-Number. This option gives users a temporary number for a set period, ranging from a minimum of one day to a maximum of one month.

The other method is the Activation Model. With this option, users are charged separately for each service activation. Prices are very low, starting at just $0.22 per activation.

Currently, users can try the service for free. Additionally, users will receive a gift of $0.25 when they subscribe to the official SMSFAST Telegram channel. This amount is enough to activate a Facebook account, for example, using a temporary number from Canada, which costs $0.23 on average.

"We recognized a significant pain point in the temporary phone number market," said the spokesperson for SMSFAST. "Our team has implemented cutting-edge features to address the deliverability problem directly. Now, users can make an informed choice, selecting countries and phone numbers based on their deliverability score, which dramatically increases their chances of getting a verification code quickly and efficiently."







SMSFAST is not just solving one problem. Beyond reliability, the new service is rethinking the entire user experience for online verification and privacy. The platform is designed to seamlessly fit into the ways people use disposable numbers. Whether it's for privacy protection, to bypass regional restrictions, or to stack up on discounts across e-commerce sites, SMSFAST offers a global range of virtual numbers with instant activation and data-backed success rates. The service also facilitates seamless filtering and sorting by service and deliverability score, making it easy for users to find the right number in seconds. Businesses and professionals can also use SMSFAST's temporary numbers for their unique needs, making the service both a privacy tool and a productivity asset.

As online services continue to multiply, having a reliable way to verify accounts without exposing personal data has become an essential part of everyday digital life. The introduction of deliverability scores positions SMSFAST as more than just another disposable number provider. By tackling reliability head-on and focusing on usability, the platform aims to set a new standard in an industry that has long struggled with consistency. The company believes this innovation not only improves individual experiences but also has broader implications for digital security and convenience. "We have built SMSFAST to be more than just another disposable number service," added the spokesperson. "It is a service that puts users in control of their online identity, and combines privacy, accessibility, and reliability into one seamless experience."

SMSFAST is now available. The newly launched service is already providing users with a reliable and efficient way to manage online privacy and access services without using their personal phone numbers. Visit SMSFAST to learn more about its game-changing temporary phone number service .

About SMSFAST:

SMSFAST is a newly launched service that provides temporary phone numbers to enhance online privacy and security. The platform's breakthrough deliverability scores feature ensures a higher success rate for receiving verification codes, saving users time and frustration. The company is committed to delivering a top-tier user experience with innovative solutions.